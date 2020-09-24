Intel : Mobileye, Geely to Offer Most Robust Driver-Assistance Features

New Lynk & Co Electric Vehicle to Feature Mobileye SuperVision for Scalable ADAS

Geely Auto Group, the largest privately held auto manufacturer in China, unveiled the highly anticipated premium electric vehicle (EV), Zero Concept, from Lynk & Co – a brand under Geely Auto Group – at a Lynk & Co brand event held in conjunction with the Beijing Auto Show. The new Zero Concept EV will feature Lynk & Co’s CoPilot solution powered by Mobileye SuperVision™ surround-view advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) with over-the-air (OTA) update capabilities. Utilizing Mobileye’s production-ready SuperVision system based on Mobileye’s leading EyeQ5® system-on-chip (SoC) alongside Geely’s accelerated production capabilities will enable Geely Auto Group to deliver a new suite of advanced driver-assist features to consumers beginning in fall 2021.

Chinese automaker Geely Auto Group unveiled its premium electric vehicle, the Zero Concept from Lynk & Co, in September 2020 at the Beijing Auto Show. The Zero Concept EV will feature Lynk & Co’s CoPilot solution powered by Mobileye SuperVision surround-view advanced driver-assistance system with over-the-air update capabilities. (Credit: Geely Auto Group)

“We created the Lynk & Co brand in 2016 with the goal of providing a new, premium experience for global consumers; to date, we have delivered over 300,000 Lynk & Co units to customers. In the next phase of our growth, we will collaborate with Mobileye to deliver an entirely new driving experience that is truly unmatched,” said An Conghui, Geely Auto Group chief executive officer. “Lynk & Co CoPilot powered by Mobileye’s SuperVision system will bring the most advanced vision-based driving-assistance technology to the production version of the Lynk & Co Zero Concept, making it soon to be one of the world’s leading premium vehicles with the most robust driver-assist features.”

“Our collaboration with Geely is a game changer for the global automotive industry as it brings our industry-leading surround-vision technology to market in one of the most advanced driver-assistance systems," said Amnon Shashua, senior vice president at Intel and president and chief executive officer of Mobileye, an Intel company. "We are thrilled to help Geely offer Lynk & Co drivers an exciting and advanced package of high-level driver aids and safety features, including point-to-point highway pilot and traffic-jam assist, all powered by Mobileye's SuperVision surround-view driver-assistance system and kept current with OTA updates."

The collaboration between Geely and Mobileye comes amid a growing demand for electric vehicles in China and beyond, as well as increased interest in safer, cleaner transportation solutions. The future production-ready Zero Concept EV featuring Mobileye SuperVision ADAS technology will present a new, groundbreaking option for consumers as China’s EV market rapidly expands.

Lynk & Co CoPilot, powered by Mobileye’s SuperVision system, is a first-of-its-kind ADAS-to-AV scalable system, supported by the unprecedented use of surround-view cameras and other driving policy and navigation technologies powered by two EyeQ5 SoCs, Mobileye’s most advanced SoC. The solution brings cutting-edge safety technology to assist human drivers in a multitude of different driving scenarios.

In addition to enabling high-level driver assistance in the Zero Concept EV over several years, Geely and Mobileye announced a high-volume ADAS agreement to equip a variety of Geely Auto Group makes and models with Mobileye vision-sensing technology. The long-term agreement will see multiple Geely Auto Group brands and vehicles outfitted with Mobileye-powered ADAS features such as automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assist.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading automobile manufacturer based in Hangzhou, China, and was founded in 1997 as a subsidiary unit of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH). The group manages several leading brands including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, Proton Cars, Lotus, and Geometry. The group employs more than 50,000 people, operates 12 plants, five global R&D centers in Hangzhou, Ningbo, Gothenburg, Coventry and Frankfurt. The Group also boasts five global design studios in Shanghai, Gothenburg, Barcelona, California and Coventry, respectively, with over 900 members of staff in total. The Geely Auto brand has been listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange since 2005. In 2019, the brands under Geely Auto Group management sold over 1.46 million units, with Geely Auto retaining its position as the best-selling Chinese brand for three consecutive years, Lynk & Co setting a new annual sales record, and a revitalized Proton returning to second place in its home market of Malaysia. The controlling shareholder in Geely Auto is Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, which is also the parent company of Volvo Car Group, Geely Commercial Vehicles Group, Geely New Technology Group and Mitime Group. Zhejiang Geely Holding Group is committed to vigorously pushing the development of world-renowned automotive and mobility technology brands providing high-quality products in multiple market segments to meet different levels of consumer demands. For more information, refer to http://global.geely.com.

About Mobileye

Mobileye is the global leader in the development of computer vision and machine learning, for advanced driver assistance. Mobileye’s proven technology helps keep passengers safer on the roads, reduces the risks of traffic accidents and saves lives. Mobileye’s proprietary software algorithms and EyeQ® chips perform detailed interpretations of the visual field in order to anticipate possible collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, animals, debris and other obstacles. Mobileye’s products are also able to detect roadway markings such as lanes, road boundaries, barriers and similar items, as well as identify and read traffic signs, directional signs and traffic lights to assist drivers.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

