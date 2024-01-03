By Denny Jacob

Intel appointed Justin Hotard as executive vice president and general manager of its data-center and AI group, effective Feb. 1.

The semiconductor giant said Hotard would report directly to Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger. Hotard would be responsible for Intel's suite of data-center products.

Hotard most recently served as executive vice president and general manager of High-Performance Computing, AI and Labs at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. He would succeed Sandra River, who became the CEO of the Programmable Solutions Group, which began as a standalone business on Jan. 1.

