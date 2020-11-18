Log in
INTEL CORPORATION    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/18 04:51:05 pm
45.18 USD   -0.77%
04:32pINTEL : Nvidia forecasts fourth-quarter revenue above expectations
RE
07:39aINTEL : First Intel Structured ASIC for 5G, AI, Cloud and Edge Announced
AQ
11/17INTEL : Diverse Technologies in New Mexico
AQ
Intel : Nvidia forecasts fourth-quarter revenue above expectations

11/18/2020 | 04:32pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara

(Reuters) - Nvidia Corp forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, betting on robust demand for its graphic chips for gaming devices and data centers.

Besides high-end gaming devices, Nvidia's graphics chips are being used in data centers to speed up computing for artificial intelligence work such as image recognition, which helped it eclipse rival Intel Corp's market capitalization earlier this year.

Nvidia also beat revenue expectations for the third quarter as gaming business revenue jumped 37% to $2.27 billion (£1.71 billion) from a year earlier, beating FactSet estimates of $2.06 billion.

Revenue from the data center segment more than doubled to $1.9 billion, compared with FactSet estimates of $1.84 billion.

The chipmaker said it expects current-quarter revenue of $4.80 billion, plus or minus 2%, compared with analysts' average estimate of $4.42 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION -1.03% 45.06 Delayed Quote.-23.93%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 0.05% 537.15 Delayed Quote.128.17%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 75 333 M - -
Net income 2020 19 309 M - -
Net Debt 2020 21 979 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,99x
Yield 2020 2,91%
Capitalization 187 B 187 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,77x
EV / Sales 2021 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 110 800
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 54,11 $
Last Close Price 45,53 $
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-23.93%186 582
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED46.68%441 262
NVIDIA CORPORATION128.17%331 644
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED68.58%168 225
BROADCOM INC.20.44%153 953
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS23.40%142 740
