Intel : Pat Gelsinger Becomes CEO of Intel

02/15/2021 | 09:25am EST
  • Pat Gelsinger walks outside the Robert Noyce Building on Intel's headquarters campus in Santa Clara, California. He joins the company on Feb. 15, 2021, as chief executive officer. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Pat Gelsinger walks outside the Robert Noyce Building on Intel's headquarters campus in Santa Clara, California. He joins the company on Feb. 15, 2021, as chief executive officer. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Pat Gelsinger joins Intel Corporation on Feb. 15, 2021, as the company's chief executive officer. Gelsinger started his professional career with the company, working for it from 1979 until 2009. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Pat Gelsinger joins Intel Corporation on Feb. 15, 2021, as the company's chief executive officer. Gelsinger started his professional career with the company, working for it from 1979 until 2009. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Today marks Intel's official CEO transition as Pat Gelsinger becomes the company's eighth chief executive officer in its history. Gelsinger is an accomplished CEO and industry veteran with more than four decades of technology and leadership experience - including 30 years at Intel, where he began his career.

Gelsinger shared his thoughts on returning to lead the company, saying:

'As the incoming CEO, I am just really thrilled that we have the opportunity to take this great icon of a company, this company that has been crucial to every aspect of technology, and have it be that leader again into the future. Because I believe that Intel has a treasure trove of technologists, of technology, and ultimately its core DNA is being that technology leader for the future. I'm just thrilled as a technologist, as a geek at heart, to be able to be in that leadership role to help bring the passions, the history, the opportunity of this great company forward as never before. Our best days are in front of us.'

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 14:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
