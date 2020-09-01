Log in
Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
Intel : Promotes Chief Diversity Officer Barbara Whye to Vice President

09/01/2020 | 05:53pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Intel Corp. on Tuesday said Barbara Whye, chief diversity and inclusion officer and vice president of Social Impact and Human Resources, was being promoted to corporate vice president.

"This appointment reflects Whye's expanded role overseeing the Intel Foundation and the Corporate Responsibility Office to create more sustainable systemic change and to expand Intel's social impact globally," the company said.

Whye joined the company in 1995 as an engineer, Intel said, adding she held numerous positions, "including leadership and project engineering roles responsible for acquiring and starting new facilities for Intel world-wide. She also leads the investment strategy for Intel's global STEM education portfolio, with an emphasis on girls and underserved populations."

Whye leads Intel's $300 million Diversity in Technology initiative, "which resulted in reaching full representation in Intel's U.S. workforce in October 2018," the company said, and is also responsible for Intel's investments and programs that "deliver positive global impact and enrich lives globally."

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 75 117 M - -
Net income 2020 19 542 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 341 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
Yield 2020 2,60%
Capitalization 217 B 217 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,00x
EV / Sales 2021 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 110 800
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 57,52 $
Last Close Price 50,79 $
Spread / Highest target 96,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-14.87%216 690
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED31.42%376 205
NVIDIA CORPORATION127.36%330 083
BROADCOM INC.9.85%139 619
QUALCOMM, INC.34.99%134 376
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS11.85%130 201
