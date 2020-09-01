Intel : Promotes Chief Diversity Officer Barbara Whye to Vice President

By Stephen Nakrosis



Intel Corp. on Tuesday said Barbara Whye, chief diversity and inclusion officer and vice president of Social Impact and Human Resources, was being promoted to corporate vice president.

"This appointment reflects Whye's expanded role overseeing the Intel Foundation and the Corporate Responsibility Office to create more sustainable systemic change and to expand Intel's social impact globally," the company said.

Whye joined the company in 1995 as an engineer, Intel said, adding she held numerous positions, "including leadership and project engineering roles responsible for acquiring and starting new facilities for Intel world-wide. She also leads the investment strategy for Intel's global STEM education portfolio, with an emphasis on girls and underserved populations."

Whye leads Intel's $300 million Diversity in Technology initiative, "which resulted in reaching full representation in Intel's U.S. workforce in October 2018," the company said, and is also responsible for Intel's investments and programs that "deliver positive global impact and enrich lives globally."

