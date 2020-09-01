Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intel : Promotes Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Barbara Whye

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

Whye Adds Responsibility for Intel Foundation and Corporate Responsibility Office

Intel Corporation today announced the promotion of Barbara Whye, chief diversity and inclusion officer and vice president of Social Impact and Human Resources, to corporate vice president. This appointment reflects Whye’s expanded role overseeing the Intel Foundation and the Corporate Responsibility Office to create more sustainable systemic change and to expand Intel’s social impact globally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901006084/en/

Barbara H. Whye is the chief diversity and inclusion officer and corporate vice president of social impact and human resources at Intel Corporation. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Barbara H. Whye is the chief diversity and inclusion officer and corporate vice president of social impact and human resources at Intel Corporation. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

In addition to leading Intel’s $300 million Diversity in Technology initiative, which resulted in reaching full representation in Intel’s U.S. workforce in October 2018, Whye is also responsible for Intel’s investments and programs that deliver positive global impact and enrich lives globally. This includes the advancement of Intel’s leadership in corporate responsibility and integration of inclusive, accessible and sustainable practices in operations, supply chain and product innovation.

“Against the backdrop of COVID-19 and a demand for greater social justice, Barb has shown deep understanding of our employees’ needs and is leading Intel and our industry to accelerate momentum in diversity, inclusion, corporate responsibility and social equity initiatives,” said Intel Chief People Officer Sandra Rivera. “She and her team have turned this moment of crisis into a movement for action, and she has distinguished herself as a leader within Intel and in the industry.”

Whye joined Intel in 1995 as an engineer and has since held numerous positions, including leadership and project engineering roles responsible for acquiring and starting new facilities for Intel worldwide. She also leads the investment strategy for Intel’s global STEM education portfolio, with an emphasis on girls and underserved populations.

Barbara Whye’s photograph and biography are available on the Intel Newsroom.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INTEL CORPORATION
05:21pINTC CLASS ACTION DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Dea..
BU
05:05pINTEL : Promotes Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Barbara Whye
BU
09:18aINTEL : Studios Showcases Volumetric Production at 77th Venice International Fil..
AQ
08/28INTEL : Houston Depends on Intel Tech for Healthcare Education and Connectivity ..
AQ
08/28Auto tech firm Veoneer shares add on gains as Qualcomm deal gives boost
RE
08/27Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in In..
PR
08/27WPP Shares Climb as It Says the Worst of the Crisis Is Likely Over
DJ
08/27Auto tech firm Veoneer teams up with Qualcomm on driver software
RE
08/26INTEL : ROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Reminds Intel Corporation Investo..
PR
08/26U.S. to spend $625 million in five quantum information research hubs
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 75 117 M - -
Net income 2020 19 542 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 341 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
Yield 2020 2,59%
Capitalization 217 B 217 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,00x
EV / Sales 2021 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 110 800
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 57,52 $
Last Close Price 50,95 $
Spread / Highest target 96,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-14.87%216 690
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED31.42%376 205
NVIDIA CORPORATION127.36%330 083
BROADCOM INC.9.85%139 619
QUALCOMM, INC.34.99%134 376
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS11.85%130 201
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group