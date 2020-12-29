Intel : Says It Will Consider Input From Third Point

By Matt Grossman

Intel Corp. said Tuesday that it will engage with Third Point LLC, a hedge fund, in response to a letter it received from Third Point, an Intel investor.

"Intel Corporation welcomes input from all investors regarding enhanced shareholder value," Intel said.

The comment from Intel follows a report by Reuters stating that a letter from Third Point to Intel asked the Silicon Valley company, which makes computer processors, to consider strategic alternatives to bolster its competitive positioning.

