Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Intel : Says It Will Consider Input From Third Point

12/29/2020 | 01:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Matt Grossman

Intel Corp. said Tuesday that it will engage with Third Point LLC, a hedge fund, in response to a letter it received from Third Point, an Intel investor.

"Intel Corporation welcomes input from all investors regarding enhanced shareholder value," Intel said.

The comment from Intel follows a report by Reuters stating that a letter from Third Point to Intel asked the Silicon Valley company, which makes computer processors, to consider strategic alternatives to bolster its competitive positioning.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-20 1346ET

All news about INTEL CORPORATION
02:11pIntel Will Engage With Third Point After Activist Investor Calls for Strategi..
MT
02:04pINTEL : Third Point Calls on Intel to Explore Strategic Alternatives -- Update
DJ
01:59pEXCLUSIVE : Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options
RE
01:56pINTEL : Third Point Calls on Intel to Explore Strategic Alternatives
DJ
01:47pINTEL : Says It Will Consider Input From Third Point
DJ
01:42pWall St slips from record levels, path to $2,000 stimulus checks in focus
RE
01:15pINTEL : Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
PU
01:13pINTEL : Spikes 5% on Report Hedge Fund Third Point Pressures Company to Explore ..
MT
12/28Cisco Turns Off Lights on Smart City Push
DJ
12/28INTEL : CDW and Intel Partner to Simplify the Complex for Customers
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 75 342 M - -
Net income 2020 19 306 M - -
Net Debt 2020 21 673 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Yield 2020 2,81%
Capitalization 193 B 193 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,85x
EV / Sales 2021 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 110 800
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 54,08 $
Last Close Price 47,07 $
Spread / Highest target 91,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-21.35%192 893
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED55.59%474 645
NVIDIA CORPORATION119.29%319 404
BROADCOM INC.36.66%175 651
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED68.64%167 094
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS25.86%148 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ