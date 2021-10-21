Intel : SiFive end talks without deal - Bloomberg News

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Intel Corp's talks with SiFive
Inc have ended without a deal and the chip designer startup will
look for outside investment instead, Bloomberg News reported on
Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
According to the report https://bloom.bg/3ndbukw, the talks
fell apart as the companies could not agree on financial terms.
Intel declined to comment on the report, while SiFive said
it does not comment on speculations but confirmed it would
continue to be Intel's partner on new chip designs.
In June, a source told Reuters that Intel was debating a
possible offer to buy SiFive, a company closely associated with
an open-source technology called RISC-V that is challenging the
rise of Intel's rival, Arm Ltd.
Arm, which is being acquired by Nvidia Corp for $40
billion, and SiFive sell intellectual property such as chip
designs to others who ultimately produce the chips.
Purchasing SiFive would have given Intel a library of
intellectual property it could use both in its chips and offer
to license to future customers, as it works to build a business
by opening up its chip factories to outsiders.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)