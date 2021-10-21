Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intel : SiFive end talks without deal - Bloomberg News

10/21/2021 | 01:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Intel Corp's talks with SiFive Inc have ended without a deal and the chip designer startup will look for outside investment instead, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

According to the report https://bloom.bg/3ndbukw, the talks fell apart as the companies could not agree on financial terms.

Intel declined to comment on the report, while SiFive said it does not comment on speculations but confirmed it would continue to be Intel's partner on new chip designs.

In June, a source told Reuters that Intel was debating a possible offer to buy SiFive, a company closely associated with an open-source technology called RISC-V that is challenging the rise of Intel's rival, Arm Ltd.

Arm, which is being acquired by Nvidia Corp for $40 billion, and SiFive sell intellectual property such as chip designs to others who ultimately produce the chips.

Purchasing SiFive would have given Intel a library of intellectual property it could use both in its chips and offer to license to future customers, as it works to build a business by opening up its chip factories to outsiders. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION 0.26% 55.495 Delayed Quote.11.14%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 2.25% 225.93 Delayed Quote.69.31%
All news about INTEL CORPORATION
01:35pINTEL : SiFive end talks without deal - Bloomberg News
RE
12:49pINTEL : SiFive end talks without deal - Bloomberg News
RE
12:20pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Intel Corp, 75.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 6.8% Sensitive
MT
11:29aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, Unilever, Paypal, Elliott, Novartis...
10/20WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Earnings season, bitcoin and the metaverse
10/20INTEL : Consistently Reverses or Narrows Post-Market Earnings Moves in Next Day's Regular ..
MT
10/20PRESS RELEASE : Sangfor Launches Managed Cloud Services for Your Personalization of Digita..
DJ
10/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BHP, WM Morrison, Samsung Electronics, Microsoft, Walt Disney...
10/1936KR : Intel Collaborates With 36Kr for Short-Form Video Marketing
MT
10/19INTEL : FDL - Intel AI Mentors Seek to Improve Astronaut Health
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTEL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 73 755 M - -
Net income 2021 16 847 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 098 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 225 B 225 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,22x
EV / Sales 2022 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 110 600
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 55,37 $
Average target price 62,63 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Ann B. Kelleher Senior Vice President & GM-Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION11.14%224 636
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.83%556 163
NVIDIA CORPORATION69.31%551 691
BROADCOM INC.16.34%209 673
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS20.78%184 070
QUALCOMM, INC.-13.25%149 076