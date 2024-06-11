Intel: Silicon Mobility launches new System-on-Chip
According to the manufacturer, this next-generation technology promises to significantly improve the overall performance of electric vehicles (EVs), streamline design and production processes, and extend SoC services to ensure seamless operation across different EV station platforms.
Built with a unique hybrid and heterogeneous architecture, a single OLEA 310 FPCU can replace up to six standard microcontrollers in a combination of systems in which it controls an inverter, motor, gearbox, DC-DC converter and on-board charger system.
