Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intel Taps Verizon HR Executive Christy Pambianchi as Chief People Officer

08/11/2021 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kimberly Chin

Intel Corp. on Wednesday named Verizon Communications Inc. executive Christy Pambianchi as its executive vice president and chief people officer, effective Sept. 7.

"As a proven and dynamic HR leader with deep experience in global manufacturing and technology companies, Christy is a fantastic fit for Intel," Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said in prepared remarks.

Ms. Pambianchi most recently served as the chief human resources officer at Verizon. She was also a former executive of People & Digital at Corning Inc., where she spent nearly 20 years in various senior leadership roles, and served as a director of human resources at PepsiCo Inc.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-11-21 1246ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION 0.36% 54.135 Delayed Quote.8.27%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 0.28% 55.635 Delayed Quote.-6.18%
All news about INTEL CORPORATION
12:47pIntel Taps Verizon HR Executive Christy Pambianchi as Chief People Officer
DJ
12:06pINTEL : Appoints Christy Pambianchi as Executive Vice President and Chief People..
BU
08/10Intel fails to overturn $2.18 billion patent verdict, plans appeal
RE
08/10INTEL : ConsenSys Health Advance Pandemic Research
BU
08/10INTEL OREGON FAB EXPANSION MILESTONE : First Chipmaking Tool Rolls In
AQ
08/10STREET COLOR : Intel Launches Five-Part US Corporate Bond Sale
MT
08/10INTEL : SADA and Intel® Launch Cloud Optimization Program
AQ
08/09Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee granted parole, to leave prison on Friday
RE
08/09Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee granted parole, to leave prison on Friday
RE
08/06INTEL : U.S. lawmakers want former Huawei unit added to economic blacklist
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTEL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 73 743 M - -
Net income 2021 16 856 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 352 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 2,57%
Capitalization 219 B 219 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,12x
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 110 600
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 53,94 $
Average target price 63,03 $
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Ann B. Kelleher Senior Vice President & GM-Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION8.27%218 835
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.32%549 968
NVIDIA CORPORATION52.71%496 805
BROADCOM INC.10.14%197 852
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS15.55%175 087
QUALCOMM, INC.-4.25%164 541