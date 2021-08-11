Intel Taps Verizon HR Executive Christy Pambianchi as Chief People Officer

By Kimberly Chin

Intel Corp. on Wednesday named Verizon Communications Inc. executive Christy Pambianchi as its executive vice president and chief people officer, effective Sept. 7.

"As a proven and dynamic HR leader with deep experience in global manufacturing and technology companies, Christy is a fantastic fit for Intel," Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said in prepared remarks.

Ms. Pambianchi most recently served as the chief human resources officer at Verizon. She was also a former executive of People & Digital at Corning Inc., where she spent nearly 20 years in various senior leadership roles, and served as a director of human resources at PepsiCo Inc.

