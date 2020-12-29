Log in
Intel Corporation

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
News 


Intel : Third Point Calls on Intel to Explore Strategic Alternatives -- Update

12/29/2020 | 02:04pm EST
By Asa Fitch

Activist hedge fund Third Point LLC is urging Intel Corp. to consider strategic changes after a year in which the U.S. semiconductor giant suffered new product delays and lost its rank as America's most valued chip company.

Third Point, in a Tuesday letter to Intel Chairman Omar Ishrak, said "We suggest the board retain a reputable investment advisor to evaluate strategic alternatives, including whether Intel should remain an integrated device manufacturer and the potential divestment of certain failed acquisitions."

Intel said it "welcomes input from all investors regarding enhanced shareholder value. In that spirit, we look forward to engaging with Third Point LLC on their ideas towards that goal."

Intel, which both designs and builds its own chips, this year said it would consider outsourcing the manufacture of some of its most advanced chips. The company is expected to make a decision soon on where it will make future generations of processors.

Third Point's letter said Intel also should address the recent departure of top chip designers and what it called an "increasingly demoralized" remaining engineering staff. The letter was reported earlier by Reuters.

Intel shares rose more than 5% after Third Point's letter.

Write to Asa Fitch at asa.fitch@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-20 1403ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 75 342 M - -
Net income 2020 19 306 M - -
Net Debt 2020 21 673 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Yield 2020 2,81%
Capitalization 193 B 193 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,85x
EV / Sales 2021 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 110 800
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 54,08 $
Last Close Price 47,07 $
Spread / Highest target 91,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-21.35%192 893
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED55.59%474 645
NVIDIA CORPORATION119.29%319 404
BROADCOM INC.36.66%175 651
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED68.64%167 094
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS25.86%148 220
