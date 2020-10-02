Log in
INTEL CORPORATION

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/02 10:06:29 am
51.92 USD   -0.61%
09:31a
BU
09:03aINTEL : and Sandia National Labs Collaborate on Neuromorphic Computing
BU
06:14aIntel wins second phase of contract to help Pentagon develop chips
RE
Intel : Wins US Government Advanced Packaging Project

10/02/2020 | 09:31am EDT

What’s New: The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded Intel Federal LLC the second phase of its State-of-the-Art Heterogeneous Integration Prototype (SHIP) program. The SHIP program enables the U.S. government to access Intel’s state-of-the-art semiconductor packaging capabilities in Arizona and Oregon and take advantage of capabilities created by Intel’s tens of billions of dollars of annual R&D and manufacturing investment. The project is executed by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, and administered by the National Security Technology Accelerator.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201002005095/en/

Intel’s newest, leading-edge manufacturing facility is Fab 42 in Ocotillo, Arizona. Fab 42 connects to three other Intel fabrication plants, making the site Intel’s first mega-factory network. It manufactures our newest generation of leadership products that will power hundreds of millions of computing devices worldwide. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel’s newest, leading-edge manufacturing facility is Fab 42 in Ocotillo, Arizona. Fab 42 connects to three other Intel fabrication plants, making the site Intel’s first mega-factory network. It manufactures our newest generation of leadership products that will power hundreds of millions of computing devices worldwide. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

“Intel and the U.S. government share a priority to advance domestic semiconductor manufacturing technology. The SHIP program will enable the Department of Defense to take advantage of Intel’s advanced semiconductor packaging capabilities, diversifying their supply chain and protecting their intellectual property while also supporting ongoing semiconductor R&D in the U.S. and preserving critical capabilities onshore.”

— Jim Brinker, president and general manager of Intel Federal LLC

Why It Matters: SHIP is sponsored by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering and funded by the Trusted and Assured Microelectronics program. The second phase of the program will develop prototypes of multichip packages and accelerate advancement of interface standards, protocols and security for heterogeneous systems. SHIP prototypes will integrate special-purpose government chips with Intel’s advanced, commercially available silicon products, including field programmable gate arrays, application-specific integrated circuits and CPUs. This combination of technologies provides new paths for the U.S. government’s industry partners to develop and modernize the government’s mission-critical systems while taking advantage of Intel’s U.S. manufacturing capabilities.

“To ensure that the U.S. defense industry base can continue to deliver state-of-the-art electronics for national security, it is imperative that the Department of Defense (DoD) partners with leading U.S. semiconductor companies," Nicole Petta, principal director of microelectronics, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. "The DoD microelectronics roadmap recognizes the importance of strategic partnerships with industry. The roadmap also prioritizes and recognizes that as process scaling slows, heterogeneous assembly technology is a critical investment for both the DoD and our nation. SHIP directly contributes to advancing the objectives outlined in the DoD roadmap and the DoD looks forward to working with Intel, a world leader in this technology.”

How It Works: Heterogeneous packaging allows the assembly of multiple, separately manufactured integrated circuit dies (chips) onto a single package to increase performance while reducing power, size and weight. SHIP provides the U.S. government access to Intel’s advanced heterogeneous packaging technologies, including embedded multi-die interconnect bridge (EMIB), 3D Foveros and Co-EMIB (combining both EMIB and Foveros).

Intel Customer Stories: Intel Customer Spotlight on Intel.com | Customer Stories on Intel Newsroom

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


© Business Wire 2020
