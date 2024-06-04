Intel Corporation is the world leading manufacturer of semiconductor. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - computing architectures products (93.2%): processors and microprocessors (Pentium, Intel Xeon brands, etc.), graphics cards, chips and motherboards, connectivity products, cellular modems, Ethernet controllers, network components, storage products, etc. for PCs, servers, data centers, cloud networks, workstations, notebooks, Internet of Things, graphics architectures, intelligent peripherals and communications infrastructures. The group also develops associated software; - advanced driving assistance and autonomous driving systems (3.8%; Mobileye); - wafer manufacturing services (1.8%): accelerators, monolithic chips, silicon wafers, etc. The group also offers chiplet software and mask manufacturing equipment for advanced lithography; - other (1.2%). Net sales (including intragroup) are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (25.7%), China (27.4%), Singapore (15.9%), Taiwan (12.7%) and other (18.3%).

Sector Semiconductors