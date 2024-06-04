June 4 (Reuters) - Intel Corp and Apollo Global Management said on Tuesday that Apollo-managed funds and affiliates will lead an investment of $11 billion to acquire from Intel a 49% equity interest in a joint venture entity related to a manufacturing facility in Ireland. (Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru)
