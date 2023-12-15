Intel: boosted by BofA recommendation upgrade

Intel shares were once again the biggest gainers on the Dow Jones index on Friday morning, benefiting from a recommendation upgrade by Bank of America.



At around 10:30 a.m., the stock was up 3%, while the Dow lost 0.1% and the SOX semiconductor sector index advanced 1.1%.



In a sector note, BofA raised its recommendation on the chipmaker from 'Underperform' to 'Neutral' and raised its price target from $32 to $50, representing a potential appreciation of 9%.



While skeptical about the group's PC and server processor business, the research firm says it expects accelerating growth in the automotive sector, thanks to its Mobileye subsidiary, and in the foundry business, which assembles components for other companies.



Above all, BofA today says it sees an undervaluation of Intel's key assets based on a sum-of-the-parts methodology, a phenomenon that could be partially remedied with the upcoming spin-off of its programmable chip division, scheduled for early 2024.



Intel had already gained 1.4% yesterday following the presentation of its latest advances in AI at the 'AI Everywhere' day held in New York.



On the stock market, the stock has climbed 70% this year, outperforming both the Dow Jones (+12%) and the Nasdaq (+41%).



