Processor manufacturer Intel has decided to accelerate its development in artificial intelligence (AI) by creating a dedicated subsidiary with the support of investment fund DigitalBridge.



The entity, called 'Articul8', will focus on generative AI software based on the technologies and intellectual property that the Californian group has built up over the course of two years of incubation.



Arun Subramaniyan, the former head of Intel's data center and AI activities, will be in charge of general management.



In addition to DigitalBridge, several venture capitalists such as Fin Capital, Mindset Ventures, Communitas Capital, GiantLeap Capital, GS Futures and Zain will also be shareholders.



Intel points out that the consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has already successfully deployed the 'Articul8' platform on behalf of several clients in the financial services, aerospace, semiconductor and telecoms sectors.



