    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
Intel debates buyout of SiFive to bolster chip technology against Arm -source

06/10/2021 | 03:49pm EDT
June 10 (Reuters) - Intel Corp is debating a possible offer to buy SiFive Inc, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, a company closely associated with open-source technology that is challenging the rise of Intel's rival, Arm Ltd.

SiFive, a San Mateo, California-based startup, employs several of the creators of RISC-V, an open-source chip technology that is challenging Arm, the British chip technology firm being acquired by Nvidia Corp for $40 billion. Both Arm and SiFive sell intellectual property such as chip designs to others who ultimately produce the chips.

Intel and SiFive both declined to comment.

Bloomberg on Thursday reported Intel's interest, citing a source saying that the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker is mulling a $2 billion offer. Intel, along with rivals such as Qualcomm Inc, is already an investor in SiFive, which raised $61 million in a funding round led by Korea's SK Hynix .

SiFive is designing computing cores using the RISC-V architecture. While the underlying architecture for those cores is open-source, the specific core designs themselves can be sold.

Purchasing SiFive could give Intel a library of intellectual property it could use both in its own chips and that it could offer to license to future customers as it works to build a business by opening up its chip factories to outsiders. Intel has already said it plans to license out computing cores based on its own proprietary x86 architecture to customers as part of its contract manufacturing business.

But Intel would also gain a software boost. SiFive is also working on making it easier to program to different kinds of computing chips and last year hired Chris Lattner, a prominent Silicon Valley computer scientist.

Lattner spearheaded the creation of the Swift programming language for Apple Inc that has become the primary way developers write apps for iPhones. More recently, Lattner oversaw programming language teams for Alphabet Inc's Google Brain and TensorFlow artificial intelligence teams.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Jane Lanhee Lee in Oakland, Calif. Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.92% 2428.67 Delayed Quote.37.39%
APPLE INC. -0.77% 126.15 Delayed Quote.-4.19%
INTEL CORPORATION 0.75% 57.395 Delayed Quote.14.41%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 0.38% 696.5 Delayed Quote.32.96%
QUALCOMM, INC. 1.03% 134.16 Delayed Quote.-11.91%
SK HYNIX INC. 0.00% 128500 End-of-day quote.8.44%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 72 672 M - -
Net income 2021 16 606 M - -
Net Debt 2021 14 291 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 2,43%
Capitalization 230 B 230 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,36x
EV / Sales 2022 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 110 600
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 65,59 $
Last Close Price 57,00 $
Spread / Highest target 57,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Ann B. Kelleher Senior Vice President & GM-Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION14.41%230 166
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.13%547 812
NVIDIA CORPORATION32.96%432 568
BROADCOM INC.5.96%189 424
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS13.89%172 191
QUALCOMM, INC.-11.91%149 900