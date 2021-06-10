Intel debates buyout of SiFive to bolster chip technology against Arm -source

June 10 (Reuters) - Intel Corp is debating a
possible offer to buy SiFive Inc, a person familiar with the
matter told Reuters, a company closely associated with
open-source technology that is challenging the rise of Intel's
rival, Arm Ltd.
SiFive, a San Mateo, California-based startup, employs
several of the creators of RISC-V, an open-source chip
technology that is challenging Arm, the British chip technology
firm being acquired by Nvidia Corp for $40 billion.
Both Arm and SiFive sell intellectual property such
as chip designs to others who ultimately produce the chips.
Intel and SiFive both declined to comment.
Bloomberg on Thursday reported Intel's interest, citing a
source saying that the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker
is mulling a $2 billion offer. Intel, along with rivals such as
Qualcomm Inc, is already an investor in SiFive, which
raised $61 million in a funding round led by Korea's SK Hynix
.
SiFive is designing computing cores using the RISC-V
architecture. While the underlying architecture for those cores
is open-source, the specific core designs themselves can be
sold.
Purchasing SiFive could give Intel a library of intellectual
property it could use both in its own chips and that it could
offer to license to future customers as it works to build a
business by opening up its chip factories to outsiders. Intel
has already said it plans to license out computing cores based
on its own proprietary x86 architecture to customers as part of
its contract manufacturing business.
But Intel would also gain a software boost. SiFive is also
working on making it easier to program to different kinds of
computing chips and last year hired Chris Lattner, a prominent
Silicon Valley computer scientist.
Lattner spearheaded the creation of the Swift programming
language for Apple Inc that has become the primary way
developers write apps for iPhones. More recently, Lattner
oversaw programming language teams for Alphabet Inc's
Google Brain and TensorFlow artificial intelligence teams.
(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Jane Lanhee
Lee in Oakland, Calif.
Editing by Matthew Lewis)