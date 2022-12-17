Advanced search
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
26.92 USD   -0.85%
Intel delaying German factory start, wants more subsidies - Volksstimme

12/17/2022 | 06:42pm EST
The Intel Corporation logo is seen in Davos

BERLIN (Reuters) - Intel Corp has backed away from its original target of opening a chip factory in the eastern German city of Magdeburg in the first half of 2023, regional newspaper Volksstimme reported, saying the semiconductor giant wanted more public subsidies.

The plant is central to German and European Union plans to strengthen the continent's resilience by doing more manufacturing locally after the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine highlighted the risks of long, globe-spanning supply chains.

But the newspaper said that surging energy and raw materials prices had upset the U.S. company's original calculations. Where Intel had originally budgeted for costs of 17 billion euros ($18 billion), prices were now closer to 20 billion euros, the paper said.

"Geopolitical challenges have grown and demand for semiconductors has fallen," Intel spokesperson Benjamin Barteder was quoted by the paper as saying. "This means we cannot yet give a definitive date for the start of construction."

The company added that it was discussing with the government how a funding "gap" could be bridged, the newspaper said.

"The gap emerged in this current situation. We are working with partners in the government to push the project forward," the newspaper quoted Intel as saying.

Intel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.9450 euros)

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION -0.85% 26.92 Delayed Quote.-47.28%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.20% 64 Delayed Quote.-15.06%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 63 530 M - -
Net income 2022 8 676 M - -
Net Debt 2022 16 848 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 5,40%
Capitalization 111 B 111 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 121 100
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 26,92 $
Average target price 31,17 $
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-47.28%111 099
NVIDIA CORPORATION-43.66%407 812
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-23.41%397 371
BROADCOM INC.-16.14%225 148
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-9.79%153 879
QUALCOMM, INC.-37.37%128 388