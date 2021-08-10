Log in
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/10 03:52:04 pm
53.935 USD   -0.21%
Intel : fails to overturn $2.18 billion patent verdict

08/10/2021 | 03:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp's logo is seen on their

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge has rejected Intel Corp's request to set aside a jury verdict ordering the chipmaker to pay VLSI Technology LLC $2.18 billion for patent infringement.

U.S. District Judge Alan Albright in Waco, Texas, denied Intel's motion for a new trial in a sealed order issued late Monday.

Jurors had on March 2 awarded VLSI $1.5 billion and $675 million for Intel's respective infringements of two patents that were once owned by Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors NV.

Intel did not immediately respond on Tuesday to requests for comment.

In seeking a new trial, Intel said the verdict was tainted by erroneous jury instructions and evidentiary rulings, and appeared to be based on earlier Intel settlements that VLSI's own damages expert admitted were not comparable.

The Santa Clara, California-based company also said the verdict was the second largest by a jury in a patent case, and that the three other largest verdicts had been vacated.

A different Waco jury ruled in Intel's favor on April 21 in a separate patent infringement lawsuit where VLSI had sought $3.1 billion.

(Reporting by Blake Brittain and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 73 743 M - -
Net income 2021 16 856 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 352 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 2,57%
Capitalization 219 B 219 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,13x
EV / Sales 2022 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 110 600
Free-Float 99,9%
Income Statement Evolution
