JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Intel Corp has decided to halt a $25 billion expansion of its factories in Israel, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Monday.
There was no immediate comment from Intel in Israel.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
