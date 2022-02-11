Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intel launches blockchain chip to tap crypto boom

02/11/2022 | 01:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Intel Corporation logo is seen on a display in a store in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Intel Corp on Friday launched a new chip for blockchain applications such as Bitcoin mining and minting NFTs to cash in on the rising usage of cryptocurrencies.

The chip will ship later this year and the first customers include Block Inc, the Jack Dorsey-led firm that recently changed its name from Square Inc to highlight its growing focus on the blockchain.

Blockchains serve as public ledgers that keep records of transactions on a network of computers and have grown in prominence in recent years. Their rise has also triggered a buzz around words like "Web.3" and "NFTs" that tout the decentralization of technologies.

Intel said its chip is an energy-efficient "accelerator" designed to speed up blockchain tasks that require huge amounts of computing power and thereby consume a lot of energy.

Chip designer Nvidia Corp, whose graphics cards are used widely for mining activities, also has a separate chip meant for Ethereum mining.

As a part of furthering its footprint in the space, Intel has also formed a new segment called Custom Compute Group within its Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics business unit.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -1.27% 37690.88 Real-time Quote.-6.65%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -1.82% 42771.04 Real-time Quote.-6.30%
BLOCK, INC. -0.02% 108.4425 Delayed Quote.-32.55%
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) -0.11% 0.070581 Real-time Quote.-11.10%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) -1.04% 2658.87 Real-time Quote.-17.20%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) -1.92% 3019.58 Real-time Quote.-16.72%
INTEL CORPORATION -1.01% 48.31 Delayed Quote.-5.13%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -4.97% 244.7879 Delayed Quote.-12.20%
TWITTER, INC. -1.70% 36.29 Delayed Quote.-14.21%
All news about INTEL CORPORATION
01:14pIntel launches blockchain chip to tap crypto boom
RE
07:09aWhite House tells chip industry to brace for Russian supply disruptions
RE
02/10Samsung Electronics Invests Over $36 Billion in Chip Plants, Equipment in 2021
MT
02/09INTEL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/09Intel Corporation Announces Management Changes
CI
02/09ASML CEO sees no near-term danger of chip glut
RE
02/09NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Rise as Bond Yields Ease Off Highs
DJ
02/09Intel Launches $1 Billion Fund to Build a Foundry Innovation Ecosystem
AQ
02/09Intel Foundry Services Launches Ecosystem Alliance to Accelerate Customer Innovation
AQ
02/08Big European nations likely to gain the most from EU chip push
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTEL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 302 M - -
Net income 2022 12 306 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 566 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 2,94%
Capitalization 199 B 199 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
EV / Sales 2023 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 121 100
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 48,86 $
Average target price 55,90 $
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-5.13%198 958
NVIDIA CORPORATION-12.20%645 600
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED5.53%604 766
BROADCOM INC.-11.13%244 157
QUALCOMM, INC.-4.81%196 177
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-9.45%157 613