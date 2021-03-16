Log in
Intel : 11th Gen Intel Core Desktop

03/16/2021 | 11:06am EDT
Designed to Game: 11th Gen Intel® Core™ S-series desktop processors (code-named 'Rocket Lake-S') push desktop gaming performance to the limits with up to 5.3 GHz with Intel® Thermal Velocity Boost delivering the most immersive experiences for players everywhere. Featuring 19% gen-over-gen instructions per cycle improvement for the highest frequency cores and headlined by the Intel Core i9-11900K, these processors bring even more performance to gamers and PC enthusiasts.

Latest News Photos
  • The 11th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors launched worldwide on March 16, 2021, are led by the flagship Intel Core i9-11900K. It can reach speeds up to 5.3 GHz with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • 11th Gen Intel Core desktop processors engineered on the new Cypress Cove architecture are designed to transform hardware and software efficiency and increase raw gaming performance. They were introduced on March 16, 2021. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • 11th Gen Intel Core desktop processors (code-named 'Rocket Lake-S') deliver increased performance and speeds. Intel launched the processors on March 16, 2021. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 15:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
