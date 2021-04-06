Log in
Intel : 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Launch

04/06/2021 | 11:08am EDT
Intel's latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors deliver a balanced architecture with built-in artificial intelligence acceleration, crypto acceleration and advanced security capabilities. Intel's portfolio of hardware and software solutions bring customers the performance and flexibility necessary to deploy highly optimized multi-cloud environments from the edge to the network to the cloud.

News Product Details Visuals
  • Intel's 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors (code-named 'Ice Lake') are the foundation of Intel's most advanced, highest performance data center platform optimized to power a broad range of workloads. Intel introduced the new processors and the platform they power on April 6, 2021. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel's 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors (code-named 'Ice Lake') are the foundation of Intel's most advanced, highest performance data center platform optimized to power a broad range of workloads. Intel introduced the new processors and the platform they power on April 6, 2021. (Credit: Tim Herman/Intel Corporation)
  • Intel manufacturing technicians in Kulim, Malaysia, display 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors during their production cycle. Intel introduces the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors (code-named 'Ice Lake') and the full platform that they join on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Credit: Jason Cheah/Intel Corporation)
  • A wafer contains new 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. Intel introduced the processors and the platform they help power on April 6, 2021. Combined with Intel Optane persistent memory and storage, Ethernet adapters, FPGAs and optimized software solutions, the processors deliver performance and workload optimizations across hybrid-cloud, high performance computing, networking and intelligent edge applications. (Credit: Tim Herman/Intel Corporation)
  • Intel Agilex FPGA delivers flexibility for the data-centric world. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • The Intel Ethernet Network Adapter E810-2CQDA2 enables up to 200GbE per PCIe gen 4 slot for bandwidth-intensive workloads. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Lisa Spelman, corporate vice president in Intel's Xeon and Memory Group, presents during the introduction of 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. Intel introduced the new processors and the platform they power during a virtual presentation on April 6, 2021. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
  • Navin Shenoy, executive vice president in Intel's Data Platforms Group, presents during the introduction of 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. Intel introduced the new processors and the platform they power during a virtual presentation on April 6, 2021. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
  • Intel Optane persistent memory (PMem) 200 series is the next generation of a groundbreaking memory innovation that can help transform critical data workloads. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel Optane persistent memory (PMem) 200 series can help consolidate the server footprint, optimizing return on enterprise investment. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Combining the industry's first 144-layer QLC NAND and PCIe 4.0, the Intel SSD D5-P5316 enables significant total cost of ownership savings while accelerating warm storage. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Architected with 144-layer TLC Intel 3D NAND technology, the Intel SSD D7-P5510 offers optimized performance and capacity for all-flash arrays and is designed to advance IT efficiency, data security and scalability for enterprise and cloud environments. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

» Download all images (ZIP, 119 MB)

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 15:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
