MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/16 09:50:24 am
64.49 USD   +1.10%
09:30aINTEL  : Samsung Medison and Intel Help Improve Anesthesia Delivery
PU
09:30aINTEL  : Artificial Intelligence
PU
03/15INTEL  : Cryoprober for Quantum Research is Unlike Any Other Tool
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intel : Artificial Intelligence

03/16/2021 | 09:30am EDT
Artificial Intelligence has unleashed a new era of creativity and ingenuity. Today, Intel® technologies power some of the most promising AI use cases in business, society, and research. From massive cloud to tiny device, Intel turns the promise of a transformative AI model into a global-scale reality.

Our customers have achieved success across a range of hardware: massive inference deployment on CPUs across multiple data centers for content recommendation engines, VPU-based cameras that protect endangered species from poachers in real-time, and FPGAs that provide acceleration for fast search results. Intel® hardware and software power image recognition, cyber intelligence, predictive maintenance, fraud waste, and much more. From data strategy to enterprise-scale deployment, Intel and our ecosystem accelerate time from pilot to business impact with production-ready solutions that solve common problems-no matter what your industry.

And there's more to come. We're working closely with the AI community to accelerate discoveries and make meaningful progress in how we use artificial intelligence to add value to our work and lives, whether it's finding water on the moon, speeding critical medical diagnoses, or seeing product defects faster. This is AI on Intel.

Intel's AI Mission Customer Stories

More:All AI Customer Stories

Artificial Intelligence News & Stories

More:All AI News & Stories

AI Research

More:All AI Research

Visuals

Data-Centric Innovation Products

  Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  The Intel Xeon Family (from left): Intel Xeon Platinum 9200 processor, 2nd-Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor and Intel® Xeon® D-1600 Processor. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Tim Herman/Intel Corporation)
  • The Intel Xeon Family (from left): Intel Xeon Platinum 9200 processor, 2nd-Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor and Intel® Xeon® D-1600 Processor. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Tim Herman/Intel Corporation)
  Intel Xeon D-1600 processors are highly integrated systems-on-chip processors designed for dense environments where power and space are limited, but per-core performance is essential. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel Xeon D-1600 processors are highly integrated systems-on-chip processors designed for dense environments where power and space are limited, but per-core performance is essential. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  The Intel SSD D5-P4326 (QLC 3D NAND) is an addition to the industry's first-to-market PCIe QLC SSDs. The drive and innovative 'ruler' form factor deliver cost-effective capacity SSDs to enable HDD and TLC SSD replacement in warm storage. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  The Intel Optane DC SSD D4800X (NVMe) offers a '24x7' available data path and super-fast storage, breaking through bottlenecks to increase the value of stored data. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  Intel Optane DC persistent memory provides a new foundation for data center performance, delivering up to 36TB of system-level memory capacity when combined with traditional DRAM. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel Optane DC persistent memory provides a new foundation for data center performance, delivering up to 36TB of system-level memory capacity when combined with traditional DRAM. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel Optane DC persistent memory provides a new foundation for data center performance, delivering up to 36TB of system-level memory capacity when combined with traditional DRAM. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  The Intel Ethernet 800 Series controllers and adapters are capable of supporting speeds of up to 100 Gbps, which is 4x to 10x more server network bandwidth than many companies have deployed. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • The Intel Ethernet 800 Series controllers and adapters are capable of supporting speeds of up to 100 Gbps, which is 4x to 10x more server network bandwidth than many companies have deployed. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  Intel Corporation in April 2019 introduces the Intel Agilex FPGA. The family of field programmable gate arrays addresses the data-centric business challenges across embedded, network and data center markets. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel Corporation in April 2019 introduces the Intel Agilex FPGA. The family of field programmable gate arrays addresses the data-centric business challenges across embedded, network and data center markets. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  The 2nd-Generation Intel Xeon Scalable platform provides the foundation for a powerful data center platform that creates a leap in agility and scalability. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • The 2nd-Generation Intel Xeon Scalable platform provides the foundation for a powerful data center platform that creates a leap in agility and scalability. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

» Download all images (ZIP, 17 MB)

Intel Neural Compute Stick 2

  Intel Corporation introduces the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 on Nov. 14, 2018, at Intel AI Devcon in Beijing. Designed to build smarter AI algorithms and for prototyping computer vision at the network edge, the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 enables deep neural network testing, tuning and prototyping, so developers can go from prototyping into production. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel Corporation introduces the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 on Nov. 14, 2018, at Intel AI Devcon in Beijing. Designed to build smarter AI algorithms and for prototyping computer vision at the network edge, the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 enables deep neural network testing, tuning and prototyping, so developers can go from prototyping into production. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel Corporation introduces the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 on Nov. 14, 2018, at Intel AI Devcon in Beijing. Designed to build smarter AI algorithms and for prototyping computer vision at the network edge, the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 enables deep neural network testing, tuning and prototyping, so developers can go from prototyping into production. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel Corporation introduces the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 on Nov. 14, 2018, at Intel AI Devcon in Beijing. Designed to build smarter AI algorithms and for prototyping computer vision at the network edge, the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 enables deep neural network testing, tuning and prototyping, so developers can go from prototyping into production. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  For developers working on a smart camera, a drone, an industrial robot or a smart home device, the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 offers what's needed to prototype faster and smarter. The Intel NCS 2 runs on a standard USB 3.0 port and requires no additional hardware. Intel Corporation introduces the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 on Nov. 14, 2018, at Intel AI Devcon in Beijing. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • For developers working on a smart camera, a drone, an industrial robot or a smart home device, the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 offers what's needed to prototype faster and smarter. The Intel NCS 2 runs on a standard USB 3.0 port and requires no additional hardware. Intel Corporation introduces the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 on Nov. 14, 2018, at Intel AI Devcon in Beijing. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  With a laptop and the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2, developers can have their artificial intelligence and computer vision applications running in minutes. The Intel NCS 2 runs on a standard USB 3.0 port and requires no additional hardware. Intel Corporation introduces the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 on Nov. 14, 2018, at Intel AI Devcon in Beijing. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • For developers working on a smart camera, a drone, an industrial robot or a smart home device, the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 offers what's needed to prototype faster and smarter. The Intel NCS 2 runs on a standard USB 3.0 port and requires no additional hardware. Intel Corporation introduces the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 on Nov. 14, 2018, at Intel AI Devcon in Beijing. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

» Download all images (ZIP, 59 MB)

Movidius Myriad X VPU

  The Movidius™ Myriad™ X VPU delivers artificial intelligence at the edge for drones, robotics, smart cameras, virtual reality/augmented reality solutions and more. Introduced on Aug. 28, 2017, Myriad X is the world's first SOC shipping with a dedicated Neural Compute Engine to give devices the ability to see, understand and react to their environments in real time.(Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • The Movidius™ Myriad™ X VPU delivers artificial intelligence at the edge for drones, robotics, smart cameras, virtual reality/augmented reality solutions and more. Introduced on Aug. 28, 2017, Myriad X is the world's first SOC shipping with a dedicated Neural Compute Engine to give devices the ability to see, understand and react to their environments in real time.(Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • The Movidius™ Myriad™ X VPU delivers artificial intelligence at the edge for drones, robotics, smart cameras, virtual reality/augmented reality solutions and more. Introduced on Aug. 28, 2017, Myriad X is the world's first SOC shipping with a dedicated Neural Compute Engine to give devices the ability to see, understand and react to their environments in real time.(Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • The Movidius™ Myriad™ X VPU delivers artificial intelligence at the edge for drones, robotics, smart cameras, virtual reality/augmented reality solutions and more. Introduced on Aug. 28, 2017, Myriad X is the world's first SOC shipping with a dedicated Neural Compute Engine to give devices the ability to see, understand and react to their environments in real time.(Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • The Movidius™ Myriad™ X VPU delivers artificial intelligence at the edge for drones, robotics, smart cameras, virtual reality/augmented reality solutions and more. Introduced on Aug. 28, 2017, Myriad X is the world's first SOC shipping with a dedicated Neural Compute Engine to give devices the ability to see, understand and react to their environments in real time.(Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • The Movidius™ Myriad™ X VPU delivers artificial intelligence at the edge for drones, robotics, smart cameras, virtual reality/augmented reality solutions and more. Introduced on Aug. 28, 2017, Myriad X is the world's first SOC shipping with a dedicated Neural Compute Engine to give devices the ability to see, understand and react to their environments in real time. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

» Download all images (ZIP, 14 MB)

Videos

  • Intel-Broad Center for Genomic Data Engineering
  • Artificial Intelligence Explained: Unleashing the Next Wave
  • Analytics Luminary: Genevieve Bell, Intel | Intel IT Center
  • Intel AI for Social Good: Putting an End to Poaching
  • Intel Artificial Intelligence Tech Helps Users Maneuver Wheelchairs
  • Intel and the American Red Cross Use AI for Disaster Preparedness

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 13:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 73 026 M - -
Net income 2021 18 408 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 407 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 259 B 259 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,66x
EV / Sales 2022 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 110 600
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 63,85 $
Last Close Price 63,79 $
Spread / Highest target 41,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Ann B. Kelleher Senior Vice President & GM-Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION26.25%259 179
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.28%560 592
NVIDIA CORPORATION1.04%327 143
BROADCOM INC.7.52%192 216
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.75%161 443
QUALCOMM, INC.-14.68%149 543
