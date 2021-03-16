Intel : Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence has unleashed a new era of creativity and ingenuity. Today, Intel® technologies power some of the most promising AI use cases in business, society, and research. From massive cloud to tiny device, Intel turns the promise of a transformative AI model into a global-scale reality.

Our customers have achieved success across a range of hardware: massive inference deployment on CPUs across multiple data centers for content recommendation engines, VPU-based cameras that protect endangered species from poachers in real-time, and FPGAs that provide acceleration for fast search results. Intel® hardware and software power image recognition, cyber intelligence, predictive maintenance, fraud waste, and much more. From data strategy to enterprise-scale deployment, Intel and our ecosystem accelerate time from pilot to business impact with production-ready solutions that solve common problems-no matter what your industry.

And there's more to come. We're working closely with the AI community to accelerate discoveries and make meaningful progress in how we use artificial intelligence to add value to our work and lives, whether it's finding water on the moon, speeding critical medical diagnoses, or seeing product defects faster. This is AI on Intel.

More:All AI Customer Stories

More:All AI News & Stories

More:All AI Research

Data-Centric Innovation Products

Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

The Intel Xeon Family (from left): Intel Xeon Platinum 9200 processor, 2nd-Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor and Intel® Xeon® D-1600 Processor. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Tim Herman/Intel Corporation)

The Intel Xeon Family (from left): Intel Xeon Platinum 9200 processor, 2nd-Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor and Intel® Xeon® D-1600 Processor. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Tim Herman/Intel Corporation)

Intel Xeon D-1600 processors are highly integrated systems-on-chip processors designed for dense environments where power and space are limited, but per-core performance is essential. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel Xeon D-1600 processors are highly integrated systems-on-chip processors designed for dense environments where power and space are limited, but per-core performance is essential. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

The Intel SSD D5-P4326 (QLC 3D NAND) is an addition to the industry's first-to-market PCIe QLC SSDs. The drive and innovative 'ruler' form factor deliver cost-effective capacity SSDs to enable HDD and TLC SSD replacement in warm storage. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

The Intel Optane DC SSD D4800X (NVMe) offers a '24x7' available data path and super-fast storage, breaking through bottlenecks to increase the value of stored data. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel Optane DC persistent memory provides a new foundation for data center performance, delivering up to 36TB of system-level memory capacity when combined with traditional DRAM. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel Optane DC persistent memory provides a new foundation for data center performance, delivering up to 36TB of system-level memory capacity when combined with traditional DRAM. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel Optane DC persistent memory provides a new foundation for data center performance, delivering up to 36TB of system-level memory capacity when combined with traditional DRAM. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

The Intel Ethernet 800 Series controllers and adapters are capable of supporting speeds of up to 100 Gbps, which is 4x to 10x more server network bandwidth than many companies have deployed. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

The Intel Ethernet 800 Series controllers and adapters are capable of supporting speeds of up to 100 Gbps, which is 4x to 10x more server network bandwidth than many companies have deployed. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel Corporation in April 2019 introduces the Intel Agilex FPGA. The family of field programmable gate arrays addresses the data-centric business challenges across embedded, network and data center markets. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel Corporation in April 2019 introduces the Intel Agilex FPGA. The family of field programmable gate arrays addresses the data-centric business challenges across embedded, network and data center markets. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

The 2nd-Generation Intel Xeon Scalable platform provides the foundation for a powerful data center platform that creates a leap in agility and scalability. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

The 2nd-Generation Intel Xeon Scalable platform provides the foundation for a powerful data center platform that creates a leap in agility and scalability. Intel Corporation on April 2, 2019, introduced a portfolio of data-centric tools to help its customers extract more value from their data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel Neural Compute Stick 2

Intel Corporation introduces the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 on Nov. 14, 2018, at Intel AI Devcon in Beijing. Designed to build smarter AI algorithms and for prototyping computer vision at the network edge, the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 enables deep neural network testing, tuning and prototyping, so developers can go from prototyping into production. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel Corporation introduces the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 on Nov. 14, 2018, at Intel AI Devcon in Beijing. Designed to build smarter AI algorithms and for prototyping computer vision at the network edge, the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 enables deep neural network testing, tuning and prototyping, so developers can go from prototyping into production. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel Corporation introduces the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 on Nov. 14, 2018, at Intel AI Devcon in Beijing. Designed to build smarter AI algorithms and for prototyping computer vision at the network edge, the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 enables deep neural network testing, tuning and prototyping, so developers can go from prototyping into production. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel Corporation introduces the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 on Nov. 14, 2018, at Intel AI Devcon in Beijing. Designed to build smarter AI algorithms and for prototyping computer vision at the network edge, the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 enables deep neural network testing, tuning and prototyping, so developers can go from prototyping into production. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

For developers working on a smart camera, a drone, an industrial robot or a smart home device, the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 offers what's needed to prototype faster and smarter. The Intel NCS 2 runs on a standard USB 3.0 port and requires no additional hardware. Intel Corporation introduces the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 on Nov. 14, 2018, at Intel AI Devcon in Beijing. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

For developers working on a smart camera, a drone, an industrial robot or a smart home device, the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 offers what's needed to prototype faster and smarter. The Intel NCS 2 runs on a standard USB 3.0 port and requires no additional hardware. Intel Corporation introduces the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 on Nov. 14, 2018, at Intel AI Devcon in Beijing. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

With a laptop and the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2, developers can have their artificial intelligence and computer vision applications running in minutes. The Intel NCS 2 runs on a standard USB 3.0 port and requires no additional hardware. Intel Corporation introduces the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 on Nov. 14, 2018, at Intel AI Devcon in Beijing. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

For developers working on a smart camera, a drone, an industrial robot or a smart home device, the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 offers what's needed to prototype faster and smarter. The Intel NCS 2 runs on a standard USB 3.0 port and requires no additional hardware. Intel Corporation introduces the Intel Neural Compute Stick 2 on Nov. 14, 2018, at Intel AI Devcon in Beijing. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Movidius Myriad X VPU

The Movidius™ Myriad™ X VPU delivers artificial intelligence at the edge for drones, robotics, smart cameras, virtual reality/augmented reality solutions and more. Introduced on Aug. 28, 2017, Myriad X is the world's first SOC shipping with a dedicated Neural Compute Engine to give devices the ability to see, understand and react to their environments in real time.(Credit: Intel Corporation)

The Movidius™ Myriad™ X VPU delivers artificial intelligence at the edge for drones, robotics, smart cameras, virtual reality/augmented reality solutions and more. Introduced on Aug. 28, 2017, Myriad X is the world's first SOC shipping with a dedicated Neural Compute Engine to give devices the ability to see, understand and react to their environments in real time.(Credit: Intel Corporation)

The Movidius™ Myriad™ X VPU delivers artificial intelligence at the edge for drones, robotics, smart cameras, virtual reality/augmented reality solutions and more. Introduced on Aug. 28, 2017, Myriad X is the world's first SOC shipping with a dedicated Neural Compute Engine to give devices the ability to see, understand and react to their environments in real time.(Credit: Intel Corporation)

The Movidius™ Myriad™ X VPU delivers artificial intelligence at the edge for drones, robotics, smart cameras, virtual reality/augmented reality solutions and more. Introduced on Aug. 28, 2017, Myriad X is the world's first SOC shipping with a dedicated Neural Compute Engine to give devices the ability to see, understand and react to their environments in real time.(Credit: Intel Corporation)

The Movidius™ Myriad™ X VPU delivers artificial intelligence at the edge for drones, robotics, smart cameras, virtual reality/augmented reality solutions and more. Introduced on Aug. 28, 2017, Myriad X is the world's first SOC shipping with a dedicated Neural Compute Engine to give devices the ability to see, understand and react to their environments in real time.(Credit: Intel Corporation)

The Movidius™ Myriad™ X VPU delivers artificial intelligence at the edge for drones, robotics, smart cameras, virtual reality/augmented reality solutions and more. Introduced on Aug. 28, 2017, Myriad X is the world's first SOC shipping with a dedicated Neural Compute Engine to give devices the ability to see, understand and react to their environments in real time. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Videos

Intel-Broad Center for Genomic Data Engineering

Artificial Intelligence Explained: Unleashing the Next Wave

Analytics Luminary: Genevieve Bell, Intel | Intel IT Center

Intel AI for Social Good: Putting an End to Poaching

Intel Artificial Intelligence Tech Helps Users Maneuver Wheelchairs

Intel and the American Red Cross Use AI for Disaster Preparedness