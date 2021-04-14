Log in
Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Intel : Names Dawn Jones CDIO and VP of Social Impact

04/14/2021 | 01:33pm EDT
[Link]Intel Corporation today announced the appointment of Dawn Jones as chief diversity and inclusion officer (CDIO) and vice president of social impact, effective immediately. Jones is a 24-year Intel veteran and will lead the company's global diversity and inclusion strategy as well as Intel's investments and programs driving positive global impact. This includes prioritizing cross-company and industrywide initiatives to achieve Intel's ambitious 10-year 2030 RISE Strategy. Jones will report to Sandra Rivera, Intel's executive vice president and chief people officer.

'Dawn Jones is a leading advocate of actionable change who has demonstrated deep expertise and experience leading diversity initiatives on a global scale,' said Rivera. 'Her experience inside and outside of Intel will enable her to lead this critical component of Intel's business and global impact strategy to create innovative solutions through the advancement of diversity, inclusion and corporate responsibility at every level in our company and the broader industry.'

Since January 2021, Jones served as acting CDIO after the departure of Barbara Whye. Prior to that, Jones was global director of Policy, Strategy and Partnerships, responsible for Intel's diversity and inclusion policy, strategy, communications, external alliances and stakeholder engagement. Jones' philosophy that leadership is driven from any seat has propelled her at Intel from administrative assistant to Public Affairs manager of community and education investments to acting CDIO.

'Today starts a new chapter in our collective journey to create a more diverse, inclusive and responsible workplace, industry and world,' said Jones in response to the announcement. 'I look forward to partnering across Intel and our industry to accelerate action on our most pressing issues, from persistent gaps in women and underrepresented minority leadership and systemic inequities to sustainability and inclusiveness.'

Jones graduated from Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Arts in broadcast journalism; she earned a Master of Science in communications management from Syracuse University.

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 17:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
