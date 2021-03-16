Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/16 09:50:31 am
64.465 USD   +1.06%
09:30aINTEL  : Samsung Medison and Intel Help Improve Anesthesia Delivery
PU
09:30aINTEL  : Artificial Intelligence
PU
03/15INTEL  : Cryoprober for Quantum Research is Unlike Any Other Tool
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intel : Samsung Medison and Intel Help Improve Anesthesia Delivery

03/16/2021 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

What's New: Samsung Medison and Intel are collaborating on NerveTrack™, a real-time nerve tracking ultrasound feature that helps anesthesiologists identify nerves in a patient's arm to help administer anesthesia quickly and accurately. Leveraging the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit for computer vision and annotation, Samsung Medison's NerveTrack™ can potentially reduce scanning time by up to 30 percent.1

'NerveTrack can detect the median and ulnar nerve with reasonable accuracy over almost the entire range of the forearm. It can shorten inspection time, finding the nerves in real time - even if the doctor does not trace from the wrist to the proximal direction. In particular, it can detect the ulnar nerve even at a level where landmarks such as the ulnar artery are not adjacent. This kind of features could help safe needle procedure by allowing the nerves to be separated from the surrounding tissues and vessels.'
-Professor Jee Youn Moon, MD, PhD, Seoul National University Hospital

Why It's Needed: Ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia (UGRA) is becoming standard practice for needle-based interventions, including vascular access and peripheral nerve block. However, even with UGRA, it can be difficult for anesthesiologists to correctly identify nerves, which can be as small as 2 millimeters in diameter, or to see the needle tip properly. NerveTrack can automatically identify nerves in real time for anesthesiologists - reducing the possibility of complications while improving workflows.

[Link]A photo shows a Samsung Medison ultrasound machine with NerveTrack. Samsung Medison and Intel are collaborating on NerveTrack, a real-time nerve tracking ultrasound feature that helps anesthesiologists identify nerves in a patient's arm to help administer anesthesia quickly and accurately. (Credit: Samsung Medison)

'To keep up with the changing world of healthcare, you need trusted partners and flexible technologies. That's why we teamed up with Intel to create our NerveTrack solution. With our combined industry expertise and cutting-edge solutions, we're using innovative technologies to help practitioners identify nerves faster and more accurately. The result is potentially less risk, better patient outcomes and more efficient workflows,' said Dr. Won-Chul Bang, vice president responsible for product strategy at Samsung Medison.

How It Works: NerveTrack was developed based on Intel's OpenVINO toolkit. It uses inference to detect and identify the location of a nerve area in real time during an ultrasound scan, improving the treatment workflow for anesthesiologists. To train Samsung's proprietary real-time algorithm that automatically detects nerves in ultrasound images, a significant amount of clinical ultrasound data was required. And with Intel's OpenVINO CVAT (Computer Vision Annotation Tool), the total volume of training data increased up to 7 times, leading to improved accuracy of more than 20 percent.

'NerveTrack can help physicians automate mundane and time-consuming tasks and free them to spend more time with their patients,' said Alex Flores, medical imaging director, Health and Life Sciences at Intel. 'We are working closely with Samsung Medison to help improve patient experiences and reduce physician workloads.'

More Context: Intel AI Powers Samsung Medison's Fetal Ultrasound Smart Workflow | Artificial Intelligence at Intel

Intel Customer Stories:Intel Customer Spotlight on Intel.com | Customer Stories on Intel Newsroom

1 Internal Samsung testing. System configuration: Intel Core i3-8100H CPU @ 3.0GHz, 8GB memory, OS: 64-bit Windows 10.

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 13:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTEL CORPORATION
09:30aINTEL  : Samsung Medison and Intel Help Improve Anesthesia Delivery
PU
09:30aINTEL  : Artificial Intelligence
PU
03/15INTEL  : Cryoprober for Quantum Research is Unlike Any Other Tool
PU
03/15INTEL  : Quantum Computing
PU
03/15AMD launches 'Milan' chip for data centers as battle with Intel intensifies
RE
03/15INTEL STUDY : Transparency and Security Assurance Drive Preference
BU
03/15INTEL  : Court Rejects Plaintiffs' Claims That Private Equity Is Imprudent For 4..
AQ
03/12INTEL  : Sports
PU
03/11Biden administration adds new limits on Huawei's suppliers
RE
03/11Biden administration amends Huawei licenses, further restricting supplies to ..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 73 026 M - -
Net income 2021 18 408 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 407 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 259 B 259 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,66x
EV / Sales 2022 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 110 600
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 63,85 $
Last Close Price 63,79 $
Spread / Highest target 41,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Ann B. Kelleher Senior Vice President & GM-Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION26.25%259 179
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.28%560 592
NVIDIA CORPORATION1.04%327 143
BROADCOM INC.7.52%192 216
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.75%161 443
QUALCOMM, INC.-14.68%149 543
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ