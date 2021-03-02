Intel : Security Initiatives

Intel's Security First pledge is an ongoing commitment to product assurance and security. Intel reiterates its commitment with a multifaceted approach to prevent, assure, lead and innovate across all our products, beginning with Intel's security development lifecycle (SDL), where security is engineered into products from the outset. Intel is also committed to partnering with academia and working with the industry to share hardware and software innovations that will accelerate industry-level progress in security. Working together with partners and customers, Intel delivers research, initiatives and technologies that help protect data and earn trust through responsiveness, accountability, and transparency.

