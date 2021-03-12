Log in
Intel : Sports

03/12/2021 | 03:31pm EST
Intel Sports enables immersive media experiences that ignite passion and knowledge across the sports industry. By harnessing the power of volumetric video, we provide our partners with new experiences to engage fans through interactivity, personalization, and unbounded perspectives of the game.

» Learn more at intel.com/sports

INTEL® TRUE VIEW

Intel® True View is Intel Sports' volumetric video platform for data capture, processing, and production. This new media format enables infinite storytelling from one capture. Using the volumetric capture technology, footage is recorded from dozens of 5K Ultra HD cameras to create a virtual environment in spectacular, multi-perspective 3D, enabling fans to experience a moment on the pitch, court, or field from any angle.

News Venues

Intel True View is installed at 19 home stadiums of 20 NFL teams:

  • Arizona Cardinals: University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • Atlanta Falcons: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
  • Baltimore Ravens: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore
  • Buffalo Bills: New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York
  • Carolina Panthers: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Cleveland Browns: FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland
  • Denver Broncos: Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver
  • Houston Texans: NRG Stadium in Houston
  • Indianapolis Colts: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis
  • Kansas City Chiefs: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • Miami Dolphins: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami
  • Minnesota Vikings: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis
  • New England Patriots: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
  • San Francisco 49ers: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida
  • Tennessee Titans: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • Washington Football Team: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
  • LA Chargers and LA Rams: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
  • Las Vegas Raiders: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

» Learn more at nfl.com/trueview

In the NBA, Intel True View is installed with the Atlanta Hawks (State Farm Arena), Chicago Bulls (United Center), Dallas Mavericks (American Airlines Center), Indiana Pacers (Bankers Life Fieldhouse), Milwaukee Bucks (Fiserv Forum), Orlando Magic (Amway Center), Sacramento Kings (Golden 1 Center), and Washington Wizards (Capital One Arena).

In global soccer, Intel True View is installed with EPL clubs Arsenal (Emirates Stadium), Liverpool (Anfield), and Manchester City (Etihad Stadium). In LaLiga, Intel True View is currently installed with FC Barcelona (Camp Nou), Real Madrid CF (Santiago Bernabeu), Atletico de Madrid (Wanda Metropolitano), Sevilla FC (Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan), Athletic de Bilbao (San Mames) and Valencia CF (Mestalla). In Ligue 1, Intel has partnered with the league to install Intel True View in multiple sites, with Paris Saint-Germain (Le Parc des Princes) being the first.

Media
  • An Intel True View camera installed at the United Center, home of the 6-times NBA champion Chicago Bulls, captures the volumetric video data used to create immersive, 360-degree replays and player perspectives. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Dozens of Inte True View cameras are installed in a ring around Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to capture volumetric video of plays. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Each Intel True View camera is connected to high-performance Intel-based servers, where the data is stored and processed. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • With Intel True View, the production team can fly a virtual camera anywhere around, above or even inside the action -- delivering exciting never-before seen views of the game. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • The Intel True View production team uses Intel computing power to render massive amounts of volumetric video data captured by the cameras throughout an event space. It becomes 3D highlights, Be the Player, 360-degree replays and laser wall. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Fans can immerse themselves in Intel True View and gain a new perspective on the sports they love from their device of choice. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

» Download all images (ZIP, 27 MB)

Other Ways We're Taking Sports to New Levels

» Olympics

» Esports

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 20:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
