Intel : asked to pay $2.18 bln after losing Texas patent trial - Bloomberg News

March 2 (Reuters) - Intel Corp was asked to pay
$2.18 billon after losing a patent-infringement trial over
technology related to chip-making, Bloomberg News reported on
Tuesday.
Intel infringed two patents owned by VLSI Technology LLC, a
federal jury in Waco, Texas, said, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/3r6kXL0)
"Intel strongly disagrees with today's jury verdict. We
intend to appeal and are confident that we will prevail," the
Santa Clara, California-based company said.
