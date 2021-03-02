Intel : asked to pay $2.18 bln after losing Texas patent trial - Bloomberg News

Log in
Intel Corporation INTC

March 2 (Reuters) - Intel Corp was asked to pay $2.18 billon after losing a patent-infringement trial over technology related to chip-making, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Intel infringed two patents owned by VLSI Technology LLC, a federal jury in Waco, Texas, said, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/3r6kXL0)

"Intel strongly disagrees with today's jury verdict. We intend to appeal and are confident that we will prevail," the Santa Clara, California-based company said. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION -1.40% 62.045 Delayed Quote.22.00%
NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA 0.85% 166.9 Real-time Quote.19.93%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 72 927 M - -
Net income 2021 18 334 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 407 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 2,19%
Capitalization 255 B 255 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,62x
EV / Sales 2022 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 110 600
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 63,67 $
Last Close Price 62,88 $
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Ann B. Kelleher Senior Vice President & GM-Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION22.00%255 481
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED14.34%564 555
NVIDIA CORPORATION6.03%343 275
BROADCOM INC.11.81%199 859
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.96%163 499
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED-10.60%158 461
