Intel on Track for Lowest Close Since September 2017 -- Data Talk

Intel Corporation (INTC) is currently at $36.08, down $1.33 or 3.54%

--Would be lowest close since Sept. 11, 2017, when it closed at $35.77

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 13, 2022, when it fell 3.6%

--Currently down three of the past four days

--Down 29.93% year-to-date

--Down 51.81% from its all-time closing high of $74.88 on Aug. 31, 2000

--Down 36.43% from 52 weeks ago (July 2, 2021), when it closed at $56.76

--Down 36.55% from its 52-week closing high of $56.87 on July 13, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $35.88; lowest intraday level since Sept. 12, 2017, when it hit $35.74

--Down 4.09% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 16, 2022, when it fell as much as 4.45%

--Eighth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Sixth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Subtracted 8.77 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 1:25:54 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

