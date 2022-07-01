Log in
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:11 2022-07-01 pm EDT
36.10 USD   -3.52%
01:46pIntel on Track for Lowest Close Since September 2017 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:24aIntel - Media Alert, oneAPI DevSummit for AI 2022
AQ
06/30Short video app Triller confidentially files for U.S. IPO
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intel on Track for Lowest Close Since September 2017 -- Data Talk

07/01/2022 | 01:46pm EDT
Intel Corporation (INTC) is currently at $36.08, down $1.33 or 3.54%


--Would be lowest close since Sept. 11, 2017, when it closed at $35.77

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 13, 2022, when it fell 3.6%

--Currently down three of the past four days

--Down 29.93% year-to-date

--Down 51.81% from its all-time closing high of $74.88 on Aug. 31, 2000

--Down 36.43% from 52 weeks ago (July 2, 2021), when it closed at $56.76

--Down 36.55% from its 52-week closing high of $56.87 on July 13, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $35.88; lowest intraday level since Sept. 12, 2017, when it hit $35.74

--Down 4.09% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 16, 2022, when it fell as much as 4.45%

--Eighth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Sixth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Subtracted 8.77 points from the DJIA so far today


All data as of 1:25:54 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-22 1345ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 74 900 M - -
Net income 2022 16 304 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 337 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,66x
Yield 2022 3,87%
Capitalization 153 B 153 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 121 100
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 37,41 $
Average target price 50,54 $
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-27.36%152 957
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-22.60%414 802
NVIDIA CORPORATION-48.46%379 584
BROADCOM INC.-26.99%196 179
QUALCOMM, INC.-30.15%143 069
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-18.48%141 686