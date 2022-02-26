Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
Intel picks Magdeburg in Germany for new European chip factory

02/26/2022 | 04:53am EST
Visitors are seen at the Intel booth during the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai

BERLIN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Intel has chosen the east German city of Magdeburg as the site for a new multibillion-euro European chip factory and will make the decision public on March 4, a person familiar with matter told Reuters.

The company said in September it could invest as much as $95 billion in Europe over the next decade and announce the locations of two major new European chip fabrication plants by the end of 2021, but no announcement has been made.

Germany was top of the list of potential locations, with the local governments of Penzing in Bavaria and Magdeburg and Dresden in eastern Germany trying to tempt the U.S. company.

Analysts had said Intel could be waiting for the introduction of new legislation before deciding on a European location. The European Chips Act aims to reduce the continent's dependence on Asian suppliers for advanced semiconductors by subsidizing the local development of large chip factories.

Chief Executive Patrick Gelsinger traveled to Europe last year. The government subsidies, stability and availability of skilled workers were factors that encouraged the CEO to choose Germany for the new plant, the source said.

Germany is also home to many of the world's biggest automakers which have been particularly badly hit by the global chip shortage.

The small city of Magdeburg is the capital of Saxony-Anhalt state. It hosts the Otto von Guericke University and has space for a new plant in the Eulenberg industrial area in the southwest.

It is not clear when production could start.

Intel, which in January announced plans to build a $20 billion U.S. chipmaking complex in Ohio, is likely to consider France and Italy for new locations in Europe as it plans to build a design center and packaging plant, the source added. (Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
