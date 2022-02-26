Intel picks Magdeburg in Germany for new European chip factory

BERLIN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Intel has chosen the
east German city of Magdeburg as the site for a new
multibillion-euro European chip factory and will make the
decision public on March 4, a person familiar with matter told
Reuters.
The company said in September it could invest as much as $95
billion in Europe over the next decade and announce the
locations of two major new European chip fabrication plants by
the end of 2021, but no announcement has been made.
Germany was top of the list of potential locations, with the
local governments of Penzing in Bavaria and Magdeburg and
Dresden in eastern Germany trying to tempt the U.S. company.
Analysts had said Intel could be waiting for the
introduction of new legislation before deciding on a European
location. The European Chips Act aims to reduce the continent's
dependence on Asian suppliers for advanced semiconductors by
subsidizing the local development of large chip factories.
Chief Executive Patrick Gelsinger traveled to Europe last
year. The government subsidies, stability and availability of
skilled workers were factors that encouraged the CEO to choose
Germany for the new plant, the source said.
Germany is also home to many of the world's biggest
automakers which have been particularly badly hit by the global
chip shortage.
The small city of Magdeburg is the capital of Saxony-Anhalt
state. It hosts the Otto von Guericke University and has space
for a new plant in the Eulenberg industrial area in the
southwest.
It is not clear when production could start.
Intel, which in January announced plans to build a $20
billion U.S. chipmaking complex in Ohio, is likely to consider
France and Italy for new locations in Europe as it plans to
build a design center and packaging plant, the source added.
(Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik
Writing by Riham Alkousaa
Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Mark Potter)