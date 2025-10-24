On Thursday evening, Intel reported adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS of $0.23 per share for Q3 2025, exceeding market consensus and compared to a loss of $0.46 per share a year earlier.



Still on a non-GAAP basis, the microprocessor manufacturer improved its operating margin (+29 percentage points to 11.2%) and gross margin (+22 points to 40%), with revenue growing 3% to $13.7bn.



Our stronger-than-expected results mark our fourth consecutive quarter of improvement and reflect the underlying strength of our key markets. Current demand exceeds supply, a trend that is expected to continue into 2026, CFO David Zinsner said.



For the last three months of 2025, Intel anticipates non-GAAP EPS of $0.08, an adjusted gross margin of 36.5%, and revenue of $12.8bn to $13.8bn, excluding Altera after the sale of a majority stake finalized in Q3.