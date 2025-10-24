On Thursday evening, Intel reported adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS of $0.23 per share for Q3 2025, exceeding market consensus and compared to a loss of $0.46 per share a year earlier.
Still on a non-GAAP basis, the microprocessor manufacturer improved its operating margin (+29 percentage points to 11.2%) and gross margin (+22 points to 40%), with revenue growing 3% to $13.7bn.
Our stronger-than-expected results mark our fourth consecutive quarter of improvement and reflect the underlying strength of our key markets. Current demand exceeds supply, a trend that is expected to continue into 2026, CFO David Zinsner said.
For the last three months of 2025, Intel anticipates non-GAAP EPS of $0.08, an adjusted gross margin of 36.5%, and revenue of $12.8bn to $13.8bn, excluding Altera after the sale of a majority stake finalized in Q3.
Intel Corporation is the world leading manufacturer of semiconductor. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- computing architectures products (69.6%): processors and microprocessors (Pentium, Intel Xeon brands, etc.), graphics cards, chips and motherboards, connectivity products, cellular modems, Ethernet controllers, network components, storage products, etc. for PCs, servers, data centers, cloud networks, workstations, notebooks, Internet of Things, graphics architectures, intelligent peripherals and communications infrastructures. The group also develops associated software;
- wafer manufacturing services (25%): accelerators, monolithic chips, silicon wafers, etc. The group also offers chiplet software and mask manufacturing equipment for advanced lithography;
- other (5.4%).
Net sales (including intragroup) are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (24.5%), China (29.2%), Singapore (19.2%), Taiwan (14.7%) and others (12.4%).
