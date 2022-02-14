Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
503 Backend fetch failed

Error 503 Backend fetch failed

Backend fetch failed

Guru Meditation:

XID: 117047302

Varnish cache server
12:08pIntel's Mobileye, partners to launch self-driving shuttles in U.S. in 2024
RE
11:45aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Cisco, Apple, Intel, Pfizer, AMD
09:23aAMD closes record chip industry deal with about $50-bln purchase of Xilinx
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intel's Mobileye, partners to launch self-driving shuttles in U.S. in 2024

02/14/2022 | 12:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
View shows a self-driving electric shuttle that Mobileye, Benteler EV Systems and Beep, plan to launch in the U.S. in 2024

San Francisco, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Intel Corp's Mobileye unit plans to build and deploy self-driving electric shuttle vehicles with its partners in the United States in 2024, in a bid to scale up its automated driving systems beyond taxis and delivery vehicles, executives told Reuters.

Mobileye, Benteler EV Systems and Beep will launch the on-demand driverless shuttles, which will feature 12 to 14 seats and no steering wheel or pedal.

The shuttles will be operated in "contained geo-fenced areas" where speed limits are 35 miles an hour or less, Hinrich Woebcken, advisory board member for Beep, a mobility service provider, said.

They expect to have a couple of hundred of the vehicles on U.S. roads in the first year of their deployment, with a goal to boost the number to between 10,000 and 15,000 globally, the executives said.

Mobileye plans to deploy robotaxis in Israel and Germany by the end of this year pending regulatory approval. It is also working with Silicon Valley startup Udelv to put automated electric delivery vehicles into service in the United States by 2023.

Mobileye will prove to U.S. federal and state regulators that its self-driving system would be safer than a human driver, said Johann Jungwirth, vice president of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) at Mobileye.

"On a technology perspective, we feel very, very bullish and very strongly that the technology is actually close to being ready," he said.

The executives said shuttles will help save on driver costs and address driver shortages, as well as addressing urban problems such as emissions and congestion.

"We see the interesting opportunities and growth of this autonomous mover, autonomous shuttle market. So we see it as a blue ocean," Marco Kollmeier, managing director of Benteler EV Systems GmbH, said.

Benteler EV Systems, part of German automotive parts group Benteler International AG, will build the shuttles that meet automotive industry and safety standards for public roads. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
All news about INTEL CORPORATION
12:08pIntel's Mobileye, partners to launch self-driving shuttles in U.S. in 2024
RE
11:45aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Cisco, Apple, Intel, Pfizer, AMD
09:23aAMD closes record chip industry deal with about $50-bln purchase of Xilinx
RE
09:09aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Lean Lower Pre-Bell Monday
MT
08:30aIntel in Partnership to Launch Autonomous Electric Shuttles in US in 2024
MT
08:03aAutonomous Movers Set for US Launch in 2024
BU
07:50aIntel Unit Reportedly Plans Launch of Self-Driving Shuttles in US by 2024
MT
05:08aGlobal chip sales hit record in 2021, will grow 8.8% in 2022 -SIA
RE
02/11Intel launches blockchain chip to tap crypto boom
RE
02/11White House tells chip industry to brace for Russian supply disruptions
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTEL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 540 M - -
Net income 2022 12 306 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 566 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 3,02%
Capitalization 194 B 194 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
EV / Sales 2023 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 121 100
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 47,63 $
Average target price 55,90 $
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-7.51%193 949
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED5.69%605 132
NVIDIA CORPORATION-18.57%598 725
BROADCOM INC.-13.82%236 750
QUALCOMM, INC.-9.97%185 549
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-12.77%151 831