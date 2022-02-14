Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intel's Mobileye to launch self-driving shuttles in U.S. in 2024

02/14/2022 | 07:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mobileye driverless technology at the Nasdaq Market site in New York

San Francisco (Reuters) - Intel Corp's Mobileye unit plans to build and deploy self-driving electric shuttles with its partners in the United States in 2024, in a bid to scale up its automated driving system beyond taxis and delivery vehicles, executives told Reuters.

Mobileye, Benteler EV Systems and Beep will launch the on-demand driverless shuttles, which will feature 12 to 14 seats and no steering wheel or pedal.

The vehicles will be operated in "contained geo-fenced areas" where speed limits are 35 miles an hour or less, Hinrich Woebcken, advisory board member for Beep, a mobility service provider, said.

Mobileye plans to deploy robotaxis in Israel and Germany by the end of this year pending regulatory approval. It is also working with Silicon Valley startup Udelv to put automated electric delivery vehicles into service in the United States by 2023.

Mobileye will prove to U.S. federal and state regulators that its self-driving system would be safer than a human driver, said Johann Jungwirth, vice president of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) at Mobileye.

"On a technology perspective, we feel very, very bullish and very strongly that the technology is actually close to being ready," he said.

The executives said shuttles will help save on driver costs, address driver shortages, as well as addressing urban problems such as emissions and congestion.

"We see the interesting opportunities and growth of this autonomous mover, autonomous shuttle market. So we see it as a blue ocean," Marco Kollmeier, managing director of Benteler EV Systems GmbH, said.

Benteler EV Systems, part of German automotive parts group Benteler International AG, will build the shuttles that meet automotive industry and safety standards for public road.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Hyunjoo Jin


© Reuters 2022
All news about INTEL CORPORATION
07:05aIntel's Mobileye to launch self-driving shuttles in U.S. in 2024
RE
05:08aGlobal chip sales hit record in 2021, will grow 8.8% in 2022 -SIA
RE
02/11Intel launches blockchain chip to tap crypto boom
RE
02/11White House tells chip industry to brace for Russian supply disruptions
RE
02/10Samsung Electronics Invests Over $36 Billion in Chip Plants, Equipment in 2021
MT
02/09INTEL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/09Intel Corporation Announces Management Changes
CI
02/09ASML CEO sees no near-term danger of chip glut
RE
02/09NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Rise as Bond Yields Ease Off Highs
DJ
02/09Intel Launches $1 Billion Fund to Build a Foundry Innovation Ecosystem
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTEL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 540 M - -
Net income 2022 12 306 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 566 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 3,02%
Capitalization 194 B 194 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
EV / Sales 2023 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 121 100
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 47,63 $
Average target price 55,90 $
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-7.51%193 949
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED5.69%605 132
NVIDIA CORPORATION-18.57%598 725
BROADCOM INC.-13.82%236 750
QUALCOMM, INC.-9.97%185 549
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-12.77%151 831