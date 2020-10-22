Log in
Intel's margins tumble as customers shift to cheaper chips, shares slide 10%

10/22/2020 | 05:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp's logo is seen on their

(Reuters) - Intel Corp on Thursday reported that margins tumbled in the latest quarter as consumers bought cheaper laptops and pandemic-stricken businesses and governments clamped down on data center spending, news that sent its shares down 10%.

Intel, the dominant provider of processor chips for PCs and data centers, has struggled with manufacturing delays. In July, it said its next generation of chipmaking technology was six months behind schedule.

Chip sales are booming, but customers want lower-priced chips rather than Intel's pricier high-performance offerings, dragging overall gross margins.

The pandemic has given Intel a boost in the form or surging laptop sales as employees and students work and learn from home. Sales in its PC group were $9.8 billion, beating analyst estimates $9.09 billion, according to FactSet.

But Intel sold a higher volume of less-profitable chips in its PC business, driving operating margins down to 36% in the third quarter from 44% a year earlier.

"You're seeing the demand shift from desktops and higher-end enterprise PCs to the entry-level consumer and education PCs," Chief Financial Officer George Davis told Reuters in an interview. "Even though the volume is good, your (average selling prices) are coming down, so that impacts your gross margins a little bit."

Davis said a similar dynamic hit the data center business, where spending by government and business customers plummeted 47% after two quarters of growth and operating margins dropped from 49% to 32%. Revenue from Intel's data-center business fell 7% to $5.9 billion in the reported quarter versus analyst of $6.21 billion, according to FactSet.

While cloud computing customers and operators of 5G networks helped make up for some of the shortfall, those chips are lower priced, Davis said.

"The main issue for Intel moving into 2021 remains gross margin pressure and further deterioration of its leadership position due to its process node roadmap delays," KinNgai Chan, analyst with Summit Insights Group.

Intel faces a challenge from rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp. Those competitors use outside manufacturers and have capitalized on Intel's woes to gain market share in both data centers and PCs, with AMD in particular hitting its highest market share since 2013 earlier this year.

Intel, however, said a 10-nanometer chip factory in Arizona had reached full production capacity and that it now expects to ship 30% higher 10nm product volumes in 2020 compared to January expectations.

Excluding items, it earned $1.11 per share, in line with estimates, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company said it was expecting fourth-quarter revenue of about $17.4 billion, while analysts were expecting revenue of $17.36 billion.

Earlier this week, Intel said it would sell a money-losing commodity memory chip business to Korea's SK Hynix in a $9 billion all cash deal, with Intel hanging on to a more advanced memory chip unit and using the cash to invest in other products.

The company also said it started a $10 billion share repurchase program in August.

"Its stock is trading at 10 times earnings and looks cheap," said Patrick Moorhead, principal analyst Moor Insights & Strategy.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil, Ayanti Bera and Stephen Nellis; Editing by Anil D'Silva and David Gregorio)

By Stephen Nellis


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 0.28% 79.42 Delayed Quote.72.70%
INTEL CORPORATION 0.75% 53.9 Delayed Quote.-10.73%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -1.21% 534.44 Delayed Quote.129.92%
SK HYNIX, INC. -0.60% 83300 End-of-day quote.-11.48%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 75 163 M - -
Net income 2020 19 554 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 649 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Yield 2020 2,47%
Capitalization 251 B 251 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,44x
EV / Sales 2021 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 110 800
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 58,19 $
Last Close Price 53,50 $
Spread / Highest target 86,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-10.73%249 310
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED37.46%409 456
NVIDIA CORPORATION129.92%334 177
BROADCOM INC.17.73%150 495
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED45.42%145 039
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS17.57%134 139
