Intel's self-driving unit Mobileye files for U.S. IPO

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Mobileye, Intel Corp's
self-driving unit, on Friday filed for an initial public
offering in the United States, revealing a 21% jump in revenue
for the first half of the year.
The unit, which had confidentially filed for the offering
earlier this year, revealed it has applied to list its Class A
shares on Nasdaq under the ticker "MBLY."
Intel did not reveal how much stake it will retain in the
unit when it goes public, but the chip giant has previously said
it will retain a majority stake.
The filing comes when investor interest in IPOs has waned
significantly due to recent stock market volatility fueled by
aggressive rate hikes by global central banks and geopolitical
tensions.
The move to list Mobileye is part of Intel's broader
strategy under Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger to turn
around its core business.
Mobileye, an Israeli company that Intel bought for about
$15.3 billion in 2017, uses a camera-based system with adaptive
cruise control and lane change assistance in driverless cars.
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup are among
financial advisers to Mobileye.
