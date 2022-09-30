Advanced search
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:29 2022-09-30 pm EDT
26.39 USD   +0.04%
Intel's self-driving unit Mobileye files for U.S. IPO

09/30/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Mobileye, Intel Corp's self-driving unit, on Friday filed for an initial public offering in the United States, revealing a 21% jump in revenue for the first half of the year.

The unit, which had confidentially filed for the offering earlier this year, revealed it has applied to list its Class A shares on Nasdaq under the ticker "MBLY."

Intel did not reveal how much stake it will retain in the unit when it goes public, but the chip giant has previously said it will retain a majority stake.

The filing comes when investor interest in IPOs has waned significantly due to recent stock market volatility fueled by aggressive rate hikes by global central banks and geopolitical tensions.

The move to list Mobileye is part of Intel's broader strategy under Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger to turn around its core business.

Mobileye, an Israeli company that Intel bought for about $15.3 billion in 2017, uses a camera-based system with adaptive cruise control and lane change assistance in driverless cars.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup are among financial advisers to Mobileye. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -1.70% 41.67 Delayed Quote.-29.81%
INTEL CORPORATION -2.31% 25.77 Delayed Quote.-47.32%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.06% 79.01 Delayed Quote.-18.64%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.51% 10575.62 Real-time Quote.-31.37%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 66 104 M - -
Net income 2022 10 682 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 493 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 5,51%
Capitalization 108 B 108 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 121 100
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 26,38 $
Average target price 39,33 $
Spread / Average Target 49,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-47.32%108 316
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-31.38%355 625
NVIDIA CORPORATION-58.45%304 156
BROADCOM INC.-32.35%182 303
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-15.93%144 777
QUALCOMM, INC.-34.96%128 965