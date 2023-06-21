Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:11:46 2023-06-21 am EDT
34.15 USD   -2.44%
09:52aIntel sells minority IMS stake in sale valuing firm at USD4.3 billion
AN
09:12aSector Update: Tech Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
09:12aIntel Labs Introduces AI Diffusion Model, Generates 360-Degree Images from Text Prompts
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intel sells minority IMS stake in sale valuing firm at USD4.3 billion

06/21/2023 | 09:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Intel Corp on Wednesday said that it has agreed to sell its stake in IMS Nanofabrication GmbH to Bain Capital LP.

The Santa Clara, California-based chip manufacturer will sell its 20% stake in a transaction that values IMS, a producer of multi-beam mask writers for the global semiconductor industry, at USD4.3 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of this year. IMS will operate as a standalone subsidiary, with Elmar Platzgummer continuing in the role of chief executive officer.

Intel initially invested in IMS in 2009 and ultimately acquired the business in 2015. Bain Capital Special Situations, which has acquired the minority stake, is a Boston-based private investment firm.

"The advancement of lithography is critical to driving continued progress in the semiconductor industry, and mask writing plays a central role in the industry’s transition to new patterning technologies, such as high-NA EUV," said Matt Poirier, senior vice president of Corporate Development at Intel.

"Bain Capital’s investment and partnership will provide IMS with increased independence and bring strategic perspective to help accelerate the next phase of lithography technology innovation, ultimately benefitting the ecosystem as a whole."

Intel shares were down 1.3% at USD34.56 in New York on Wednesday.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about INTEL CORPORATION
09:52aIntel sells minority IMS stake in sale valuing firm at USD4.3 billion
AN
09:12aSector Update: Tech Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
09:12aIntel Labs Introduces AI Diffusion Model, Generates 360-Degree Images from Text Prompts
BU
08:42aIntel to sell 20% stake in Austrian chip company
RE
08:10aIntel to Sell 20% Stake in IMS Nanofabrication to Bain Capital Special Situations
MT
08:00aIntel to Sell 20% Stake in IMS Nanofabrication to Bain
DJ
07:36aIntel to sell 20% stake in Austrian chip company
RE
07:32aIntel Agrees to Sell Minority Stake in IMS Nanofabrication Business to Bain Capital
BU
06:28aCommerzbank on Overnight News
MT
06:20aAnalysis-Stock sale frenzy foretells US IPO market comeback
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTEL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 51 484 M - -
Net income 2023 -4 896 M - -
Net Debt 2023 30 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -29,1x
Yield 2023 2,11%
Capitalization 146 B 146 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,43x
EV / Sales 2024 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 131 900
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 35,00 $
Average target price 32,11 $
Spread / Average Target -8,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank D. Yeary Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Greg Lavender CTO, SVP, GM-Software & Advanced Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION32.43%145 985
NVIDIA CORPORATION199.77%1 083 428
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED29.99%488 352
BROADCOM INC.55.25%358 223
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.83.62%191 520
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.53%158 259
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer