Intel shareholders reject executive compensation plan - filing

05/19/2021 | 05:10pm EDT
May 19 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel Corp's shareholders did not approve an executive compensation plan of its listed officers, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The decision, on a non-binding advisory basis, was taken at the company's annual stockholder meeting on May 13. (https://bit.ly/3tWxAJe)

Intel shareholders also rejected a proposal for a report on median pay gaps across race and gender within the company.

In recent years, Intel has struggled with building new manufacturing technology causing it to fall behind rivals Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp in the race to make smaller chips with a faster processing speed.

Patrick Gelsinger, who returned Intel as CEO this year, in March announced plans to expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity and spend as much as $20 billion to build two factories in Arizona and open its factories to outside customers. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 2.40% 76.23 Delayed Quote.-18.83%
INTEL CORPORATION 0.95% 55.36 Delayed Quote.11.06%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 0.36% 562.63 Delayed Quote.7.36%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 72 656 M - -
Net income 2021 16 620 M - -
Net Debt 2021 14 291 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 2,53%
Capitalization 221 B 221 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,24x
EV / Sales 2022 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 110 600
Free-Float 99,9%
