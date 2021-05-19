Intel shareholders reject executive compensation plan - filing

May 19 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel Corp's
shareholders did not approve an executive compensation plan of
its listed officers, according to a regulatory filing on
Wednesday.
The decision, on a non-binding advisory basis, was taken at
the company's annual stockholder meeting on May 13. (https://bit.ly/3tWxAJe)
Intel shareholders also rejected a proposal for a report on
median pay gaps across race and gender within the company.
In recent years, Intel has struggled with building new
manufacturing technology causing it to fall behind rivals
Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp in
the race to make smaller chips with a faster processing speed.
Patrick Gelsinger, who returned Intel as CEO this year, in
March announced plans to expand its advanced chip manufacturing
capacity and spend as much as $20 billion to build two factories
in Arizona and open its factories to outside customers.
(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)