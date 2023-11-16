Intel: stock market boosted by recommendation upgrade

Intel shares topped the Dow Jones index on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, boosted by a recommendation upgrade from Mizuho.



At 11:15 a.m., the stock was up by more than 3%, while the Dow was down by 0.4%.



The Japanese bank, an expert in technology stocks, upgraded its recommendation to 'buy' this morning, while raising its price target from $37 to $50.



In a research note, Mizuho explains that it expects a recovery in both the PC and data center server markets in fiscal 2024.



Mizuho also expects strong product launches from the chipmaker next year, with a project portfolio considered more promising than that of its competitors.



Since the beginning of the year, Intel's share price has risen by 58%, giving it a market capitalization of 176.5 billion euros, compared with a gain of just 5% for the Dow Jones index.



