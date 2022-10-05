Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:54 2022-10-05 pm EDT
27.29 USD   -1.48%
04:31pIntel to Report Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
03:51pIntel Hits Key Milestone in Quantum Chip Production Research
BU
08:06aNew Intel RealSense Depth Camera D457, IP65 Rated GMSL/FAKRA for Secure Performance
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intel to Report Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

10/05/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Intel Corporation today announced that it will report third-quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, promptly after close of market. Intel will then hold an earnings conference call at 2 p.m. PDT that day to discuss the results.

A live public webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on Intel's Investor Relations website at intc.com. Associated materials and webcast replay will be available on the site.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about INTEL CORPORATION
04:31pIntel to Report Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
03:51pIntel Hits Key Milestone in Quantum Chip Production Research
BU
08:06aNew Intel RealSense Depth Camera D457, IP65 Rated GMSL/FAKRA for Secure Performance
AQ
07:07aLawmakers press U.S. Commerce for tougher checks on semiconductor chip subsidies
RE
05:46aAnalyst recommendations: Domino's, Etsy, Goldman Sachs, Intel, P..
MS
05:00aSTMicroelectronics to build $728 million chip plant in Italy
RE
02:35aSTMicroelectronics to build $728 mln chip plant in Italy
RE
10/04Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Intel to $24 From $30, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
10/04Intel - Mobileye Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
AQ
10/03Meta launches AI software tools to ease switching between Nvidia, AMD chips
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTEL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 66 104 M - -
Net income 2022 10 632 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 676 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 5,25%
Capitalization 114 B 114 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 121 100
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 27,70 $
Average target price 39,13 $
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-47.63%113 736
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-30.24%351 385
NVIDIA CORPORATION-55.23%327 727
BROADCOM INC.-27.89%194 344
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-12.37%150 899
QUALCOMM, INC.-35.90%137 422