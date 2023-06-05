Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:42:20 2023-06-05 pm EDT
30.04 USD   -4.06%
05:41pMobileye Says Intel Unit Launches Secondary Stock Offering; Shares Slide After-Hours
MT
05:31pIntel to sell $1.5 billion stake in Mobileye
RE
09:40aUPDATE 23-Apple to sell Vision Pro AR headset for triple Meta's top-line price
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intel to sell $1.5 billion stake in Mobileye

06/05/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The listing of Mobileye Global Inc., the self-driving unit of chip maker Intel Corp, is seen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, at Times Square in New York City

(Reuters) - Intel Corp is offering 35 million shares of Class A common stock, or about a $1.5 billion stake, in Mobileye Global Inc, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

After the offering, Intel's voting share in the self-driving technology company will come down to about 98.7% from the 99.3% it currently holds.

Shares of the Jerusalem, Israel-based Mobileye fell over 4% to $40.55 in extended trading.

The share sale comes at a time when the company is facing intense competition in the assisted driving market from chipmakers Nvidia Corp and Qualcomm Inc, which are trying to make inroads into the space.

Mobileye, which counts BMW, Nissan and Volkswagen, among others as its customers, listed on the Nasdaq last year after raising $861 million in an initial public offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers for the share sale, the company said.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 0.26% 106.44 Delayed Quote.27.32%
INTEL CORPORATION -4.63% 29.86 Delayed Quote.18.46%
MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC. -2.73% 42.37 Delayed Quote.24.24%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.72% 83.74 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.09% 13229.43 Real-time Quote.26.51%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -0.40% 391.71 Delayed Quote.169.11%
QUALCOMM, INC. -2.50% 112.73 Delayed Quote.5.17%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.82% 122.54 Delayed Quote.4.40%
All news about INTEL CORPORATION
05:41pMobileye Says Intel Unit Launches Secondary Stock Offering; Shares Slide After-Hours
MT
05:31pIntel to sell $1.5 billion stake in Mobileye
RE
09:40aUPDATE 23-Apple to sell Vision Pro AR headset for triple Meta's top-line price
RE
09:03aPowerVia Test Shows Industry-Leading Performance
BU
07:51aSK Hynix Faces Difficulty to Establish Synergy with NAND Flash Business Acquired from I..
MT
06:41aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Premarket; Palantir Technolog..
MT
06/02Ericsson collaborates with Intel on advancing Thailand's 5G usage and adoption
AQ
06/02JPMorgan's Dimon visits Taiwan to meet staff, clients -source
RE
06/01Tribute Honors Gordon Moore, Intel's Co-Founder
BU
06/01Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; Salesforce Poised to Fal..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTEL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 51 418 M - -
Net income 2023 -4 961 M - -
Net Debt 2023 30 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -25,7x
Yield 2023 2,36%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
EV / Sales 2024 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 131 900
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 31,31 $
Average target price 31,49 $
Spread / Average Target 0,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank D. Yeary Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Greg Lavender CTO, SVP, GM-Software & Advanced Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION18.46%130 594
NVIDIA CORPORATION169.11%972 608
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED23.75%475 011
BROADCOM INC.45.23%338 542
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.81.97%189 797
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.06%159 048
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer