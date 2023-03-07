Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  21:10:00 07/03/2023 GMT
25.54 USD   -1.75%
09:07pIntel wants $5 billion more in German subsidies for chip plant - Bloomberg News
RE
07:47pIntel Wants $5 Bln More In German Subsidies For A Chip Plant - Bloomberg News
RE
07:47pIntel wants $5 billion more in german subsidies for a chip plant…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intel wants $5 billion more in German subsidies for chip plant - Bloomberg News

03/07/2023 | 09:07pm GMT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Intel logo is seen behind LED lights in this illustration

(Reuters) - Intel Corp is seeking an additional 4 billion to 5 billion euros ($5.28 billion) in subsidies from the German government to build a chip manufacturing complex in the country, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. chipmaker last year postponed the plant construction in Magdeburg - for which it had reached a 6.8 billion euro deal in government subsidies, subject to approval from the European Commission - due to economic headwinds and is now looking for more aid, the report said on Tuesday.

Intel did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company in March 2022 picked Germany as the site for a huge new chipmaking complex, as part of an $88 billion investment drive across Europe, which included boosting an existing factory in Ireland, setting up a design and research facility in France, and a packaging and assembly site in Italy.

The initial spending was then estimated to total 33 billion euros, including 17 billion euros in Germany. However, Bloomberg News reported Intel now expects to spend 30 billion euros in its project in Germany.

Intel was expecting roughly 40% of its Germany project to be subsidized, under the EU's Chips Act, but is now also open to other sources of government aid including tax breaks or energy subsidies, the report added.

The expansion in Ireland and France, meanwhile, remains largely on track, the people told Bloomberg News.

($1 = 0.9478 euros)

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
