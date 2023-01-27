Advanced search
Marketmind: Stumbling away

01/27/2023 | 12:34am EST
The Intel Corporation logo is seen in Davos

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee

Chip giant Intel's grim earnings report along with mixed U.S data that showed a resilient economy but a labour market that remains tight will likely dominate investors' minds and dictate Friday's trading.

The U.S. chip bellwether expects to lose money in the current quarter as two pillars of its success in the past few years -- the PC and data centre businesses -- face slowing demand.

"We stumbled ... we lost momentum," said Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger.

GRAPHIC - Intel quarterly revenue falls most in at least two decades

https://www.reuters.com/graphics/INTEL-RESULTS/REVENUE/mypmogzxzpr/chart.png

In contrast, European chipmaker STMicroelectronics cited strong demand from automotive and industrial customers on Thursday as it beat earnings and sales targets.

Meanwhile, better-than-estimated U.S. GDP data has provided a fillip to investors for some risk-on rally, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan at a nine-month high and set for its best ever January performance.

The Japanese yen rose against the dollar after Tokyo's consumer inflation, a leading indicator of nationwide trends, touched a near 42-year high and reinforced market expectations that the Bank of Japan will soon have to step away from its ultra-easy policy.

GRAPHIC - Tokyo core CPI rises, highest in almost 42 years

https://www.reuters.com/graphics/JAPAN-ECONOMY/INFLATION/zgvobroerpd/chart_eikon.jpg

Before next week's central bank meetings (that's Fed, ECB and BOE on the deck) take all of investors' attention, the focus on Friday will be on the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data. The core PCE price index is expected to rise 0.3% in December, according to Reuters poll of economists.

Key developments that could influence markets on Friday:

Economic events: Sweden unemployment rate for December, Spain Q4 GDP data and core U.S. PCE data

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.31% 0.57439 Delayed Quote.1.55%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.23% 0.65421 Delayed Quote.1.70%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.04% 0.71135 Delayed Quote.3.43%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.08% 1.13877 Delayed Quote.0.24%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.28% 1.2379 Delayed Quote.1.95%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.13% 0.605756 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.06% 0.689845 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.15% 0.74975 Delayed Quote.1.32%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.07% 0.87797 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.08% 141.27 Delayed Quote.1.03%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.21% 1.08697 Delayed Quote.1.75%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.01% 0.009903 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.00% 0.01128 Delayed Quote.-0.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.20% 0.01226 Delayed Quote.1.37%
INTEL CORPORATION 1.31% 30.09 Delayed Quote.13.85%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.04% 0.6492 Delayed Quote.2.31%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 8.19% 42.68 Real-time Quote.29.35%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.28% 0.80782 Delayed Quote.-1.89%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.21% 0.919989 Delayed Quote.-1.72%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 63 499 M - -
Net income 2022 8 515 M - -
Net Debt 2022 16 934 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 4,83%
Capitalization 124 B 124 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 121 100
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 30,09 $
Average target price 31,40 $
Spread / Average Target 4,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION13.85%124 181
NVIDIA CORPORATION35.50%475 539
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.15%430 788
BROADCOM INC.4.75%244 748
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.94%158 586
QUALCOMM, INC.21.85%147 042