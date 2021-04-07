Media Alert: April Intel Partner Connect 2021 (Virtual)

On April 20-22, Intel will host its first of three Intel Partner Connect events for 2021. April's virtual event gives Partner Alliance members an opportunity to hear from Intel leaders on the priorities and challenges for the coming year. Participants will be able to interact with the industry's premier ecosystem for solutions to today's most challenging problems.
Intel believes 2021 will bring incredible business opportunity for partners. At April's Intel Partner Connect, participants will learn how to demonstrate excellence in technology innovation, go-to-market strategizing, sales growth, marketing and more. The event aims to empower businesses to grow faster to drive global progress that enriches lives.
[Link]Intel Partner Connect provides access to Intel's executive leadership, subject matter experts and information on product priorities and key technology trends. Participants can experience solutions through demonstrations and connect with Intel and sponsoring partners to gain insights into how technology is shaping the future.
What: Intel Partner Connect (virtual)
Who: Intel Partner Alliance members and business leaders
When:
-
EMEA: 9:30 a.m. - 15:15 CEST, Tuesday, April 20, 2021
-
Asia: 12:30 p.m. - 18:00 HKT, Wednesday, April 21, 2021
-
Americas: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. PDT, Thursday, April 22, 2021
RSVP:
Premier Sponsors: Accenture, Dell Technologies, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, VMware
More Context:Intel Partner Connect
Disclaimer
Intel Corporation published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 16:47:06 UTC.