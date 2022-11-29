Media Alert: Intel Hosts oneAPI DevSummit for AI and HPC 2022

Join a two-day virtual event to learn more about multiarchitecture software development for artificial intelligence and high performance computing.

On Dec. 6-7, Intel will host a live virtual event for researchers, data scientists and developers about multiarchitecture programming and computing. The two-day event – oneAPI DevSummit for AI and HPC 2022 – features tools and techniques for building high performance portable code, data preparation, training, inference, deployment and scaling.

It is designed for attendees to:

Connect with industry experts focused on cross-architecture software development for artificial intelligence (AI) and high performance computing (HPC) workloads.

Learn about AI and analytics using industry-standard frameworks and tools that are performance-optimized by oneAPI.

See what’s new with oneAPI, including the Intel® AI Analytics and HPC Toolkits, and the oneAPI specification.

Listen to helpful overviews of key performance analysis tools that explain how to use them and where to get them.

Participate in hands-on workshops with TensorFlow and PyTorch.

Attend tech talks and panel discussions with tech experts from Argonne National Labs; University of California, Berkeley; San Jose State University; Codeplay; Intel and others.

Keynotes from Intel and Codeplay:

AI Software and Hardware Acceleration

When: 7:15-8 a.m. PST, Tuesday, Dec. 6

Where: Live | Virtual

Presenter: Andres Rodriguez, Intel Fellow and chief AI architect

Performance Portability: from Fantasy to Reality

When: 7:15-8 a.m. PST, Wednesday, Dec. 7

Where: Live | Virtual

Presenter: Andrew Richards, chief executive officer, Codeplay

To register and view the full agenda, visit the oneAPI DevSummit for AI and HPC 2022 page.

