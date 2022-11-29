Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Intel Corporation
  News
  Summary
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:54 2022-11-29 pm EST
28.90 USD   +0.59%
Media Alert: Intel Hosts oneAPI DevSummit for AI and HPC 2022

11/29/2022 | 01:01pm EST
Join a two-day virtual event to learn more about multiarchitecture software development for artificial intelligence and high performance computing.

On Dec. 6-7, Intel will host a live virtual event for researchers, data scientists and developers about multiarchitecture programming and computing. The two-day event – oneAPI DevSummit for AI and HPC 2022 – features tools and techniques for building high performance portable code, data preparation, training, inference, deployment and scaling.

It is designed for attendees to:

  • Connect with industry experts focused on cross-architecture software development for artificial intelligence (AI) and high performance computing (HPC) workloads.
  • Learn about AI and analytics using industry-standard frameworks and tools that are performance-optimized by oneAPI.
  • See what’s new with oneAPI, including the Intel® AI Analytics and HPC Toolkits, and the oneAPI specification.
  • Listen to helpful overviews of key performance analysis tools that explain how to use them and where to get them.
  • Participate in hands-on workshops with TensorFlow and PyTorch.
  • Attend tech talks and panel discussions with tech experts from Argonne National Labs; University of California, Berkeley; San Jose State University; Codeplay; Intel and others.

Keynotes from Intel and Codeplay:

AI Software and Hardware Acceleration
When: 7:15-8 a.m. PST, Tuesday, Dec. 6
Where: Live | Virtual
Presenter: Andres Rodriguez, Intel Fellow and chief AI architect

Performance Portability: from Fantasy to Reality
When: 7:15-8 a.m. PST, Wednesday, Dec. 7
Where: Live | Virtual
Presenter: Andrew Richards, chief executive officer, Codeplay

To register and view the full agenda, visit the oneAPI DevSummit for AI and HPC 2022 page.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


© Business Wire 2022
