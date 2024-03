By Denny Jacob

Micron appointed Robert Swan, operating partner at venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, to the board.

Sanjay Mehrotra, chief executive officer at the memory-chip maker, said Swan's experience at past technology companies will be invaluable as it scales its business.

Swan's background includes serving as chief financial officer and later CEO of Intel.

