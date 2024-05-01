Intel builds the PC industry’s most robust AI PC toolchain and presents an AI software foundation that developers can trust.

What’s New: Today, Intel announced it surpassed 500 AI models running optimized on new Intel® Core™ Ultra processors – the industry’s premier AI PC processor available in the market today, featuring new AI experiences, immersive graphics and optimal battery life. This significant milestone is a result of Intel’s investment in client AI, the AI PC transformation, framework optimizations and AI tools including OpenVINO™ toolkit. The 500 models, which can be deployed across the central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU) and neural processing unit (NPU), are available across popular industry sources, including OpenVINO Model Zoo, Hugging Face, ONNX Model Zoo and PyTorch. The models draw from categories of local AI inferencing, including large language, diffusion, super resolution, object detection, image classification/segmentation, computer vision and others.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501925881/en/

Intel announced on May 1, 2024, that it had surpassed 500 artificial intelligence models running optimized on new Intel Core Ultra processors – the industry’s premier AI PC processor available in the market. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

“Intel has a rich history of working with the ecosystem to bring AI applications to client devices, and today we celebrate another strong chapter in the heritage of client AI by surpassing 500 pre-trained AI models running optimized on Intel Core Ultra processors. This unmatched selection reflects our commitment to building not only the PC industry’s most robust toolchain for AI developers, but a rock-solid foundation AI software users can implicitly trust.”

–Robert Hallock, Intel vice president and general manager of AI and technical marketing in the Client Computing Group

Why It Matters: Surpassing 500 AI models is a landmark moment for Intel’s efforts to nurture and support the AI PC transformation. Not only is the Intel Core Ultra processor the fastest-growing AI PC processor to date — selling more units in a single quarter than competing processors in all of 2023 — it is also the most robust platform for AI PC development, with more AI models, frameworks and runtimes enabled than any other processor vendor.

Models form the backbone of AI-enhanced software features like object removal, image super resolution or text summarization. There is a direct link between the number of enabled/optimized models and the breadth of user-facing AI features that can be brought to market. Without a model, the feature cannot be designed. Without runtime optimization, the feature cannot reach its best performance.

How AI Models Work: AI models are one of many critical layers in the software stack that determine the ultimate performance, stability and capabilities of an AI-driven application. AI models are trained to analyze large quantities of data, draw conclusions and take actions based on such inferences. Developers creating new AI PC features can utilize these models and build on them. The more AI models there are, the more AI PC features are enabled.

AI models can act on text, speech, audio, images and other audiovisual sources common to the PC experience. AI models form the foundation of AI-enhanced features developed for users to enjoy, such as automatic text summarization, reducing energy consumption during teleconferencing or removing unwanted objects from a picture. OpenVINO optimizes for Intel Core Ultra by load-balancing across all the compute units, compressing the models to run efficiently in an AI PC, and optimizing the runtime to take advantage of memory bandwidth and core architecture within Intel Core Ultra.

Continuous efforts to enable an unmatched set of high-performance models on Intel Core Ultra offer a wide field of innovation for software developers and simplifies the delivery of AI PC applications and features to users.

About Additional Features and Benefits: Features and benefits of the more than 500 optimized AI models:

Facilitates development and deployment.

Spans more than 20 categories of AI, including large language, diffusion, super resolution, object detection and computer vision.

Includes Phi-2, Mistral, Llama, Bert, Whisper and Stable Diffusion 1.5.

Improves system stability, reliability and performance.

About Intel’s AI PC Developer Program: Developers in Intel’s AI PC Developer Program can access tools, workflows, AI-deployment frameworks for Intel Core Ultra processors. Developers can also utilize Intel’s software tools for optimizing AI, multiarchitecture programming, gaming, media and rendering on the AI PC.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

Performance varies by use, configuration and other factors. Learn more at intel.com/PerformanceIndex. AI features may require software purchase, subscription or enablement by a software or platform provider, or may have specific configuration or compatibility requirements. Details at www.intel.com/AIPC.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501925881/en/