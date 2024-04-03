Disney Vote Is a Referendum on Bob Iger's Many CEO Contract Extensions

The entertainment giant's past handling of Iger's succession is a key criticism that Trian Partners has raised in pushing for board seats.

Alibaba Repurchased $4.8 Billion of Shares in March Quarter

In February, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group approved a $25 billion increase to its share-repurchase program.

Kweichow Moutai 2023 Net Profit Jumped on Stronger Sales

Chinese liquor giant Kweichow Moutai says it is aiming for continuous sales growth this year after posting a 19% rise in 2023 net profit on stronger sales.

Amazon to Remove 'Just Walk Out' Checkout Technology at U.S. Grocery Stores

The system uses cameras and sensors to charge customers after they leave stores.

Elon Musk's X Names a New Head of Safety

Many big advertisers have pulled back from the social-media company.

Endeavor Agrees to Be Bought by Silver Lake at $13 Billion Valuation

Silver Lake said the deal is the largest ever in the media and entertainment sector.

Cal-Maine detects bird flu at a Texas plant, affecting 1.6 million laying hens

In total, 3.6% of the egg producer's overall flock as of March 2 was killed as the company follows USDA protocols for dealing with the highly pathogenic virus.

EQT Scoops Up Supply-Chain Risk Software Maker Avetta

The deal is said to value the U.S. provider of risk-management software at more than $3 billion.

Intel Shares Drop After It Says Foundry Lost $7 Billion

Intel' disclosed that its Foundry segment lost $7 billion in 2023, widening from a loss of $5.2 billion in 2020.

Tesla's Deliveries Fall for First Time Since 2020

The carmaker's first-quarter vehicle sales declined 8.5%, stoking further concern about the company's growth prospects.

