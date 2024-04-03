Amazon to Remove 'Just Walk Out' Checkout Technology at U.S. Grocery Stores

The system uses cameras and sensors to charge customers after they leave stores.

Elon Musk's X Names a New Head of Safety

Many big advertisers have pulled back from the social-media company.

Endeavor Agrees to Be Bought by Silver Lake at $13 Billion Valuation

Silver Lake said the deal is the largest ever in the media and entertainment sector.

Cal-Maine detects bird flu at a Texas plant, affecting 1.6 million laying hens

In total, 3.6% of the egg producer's overall flock as of March 2 was killed as the company follows USDA protocols for dealing with the highly pathogenic virus.

EQT Scoops Up Supply-Chain Risk Software Maker Avetta

The deal is said to value the U.S. provider of risk-management software at more than $3 billion.

Intel Shares Drop After It Says Foundry Lost $7 Billion

Intel' disclosed that its Foundry segment lost $7 billion in 2023, widening from a loss of $5.2 billion in 2020.

Tesla's Deliveries Fall for First Time Since 2020

The carmaker's first-quarter vehicle sales declined 8.5%, stoking further concern about the company's growth prospects.

Rivian tops consensus estimates with first-quarter deliveries, stock still falls

Rivian Automotive Inc. said Tuesday it delivered 13,588 vehicles in the first quarter, beating the FactSet consensus for 13,000.

Jon Stewart Says Apple Urged Him Not to Interview Lina Khan

The Federal Trade Commission chair, Stewart's guest on "The Daily Show" on Monday, has been a strong critic of tech companies.

WeWork expects to emerge from bankruptcy by end of May

WeWork said Tuesday that after restructuring lease agreements at nearly 90% of its real-estate portfolio, it expects to come out of bankruptcy by the end of May.

