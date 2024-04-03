April 03, 2024 at 01:16 am EDT

Lender Blue Owl Capital Pushes Into Insurance

One of Wall Street's fastest-growing firms is buying Kuvare Asset Management in a deal that will boost assets under management by $20 billion.

Alibaba Repurchased $4.8 Billion of Shares in March Quarter

In February, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group approved a $25 billion increase to its share-repurchase program.

Disney Vote Is a Referendum on Bob Iger's Many CEO Contract Extensions

The entertainment giant's past handling of Iger's succession is a key criticism that Trian Partners has raised in pushing for board seats.

Kweichow Moutai 2023 Net Profit Jumped on Stronger Sales

Chinese liquor giant Kweichow Moutai says it is aiming for continuous sales growth this year after posting a 19% rise in 2023 net profit on stronger sales.

Elon Musk's X Names a New Head of Safety

Many big advertisers have pulled back from the social-media company.

Intel Shares Drop After It Says Foundry Lost $7 Billion

Intel' disclosed that its Foundry segment lost $7 billion in 2023, widening from a loss of $5.2 billion in 2020.

Amazon to Remove 'Just Walk Out' Checkout Technology at U.S. Grocery Stores

The system uses cameras and sensors to charge customers after they leave stores.

Tesla's Deliveries Fall for First Time Since 2020

The carmaker's first-quarter vehicle sales declined 8.5%, stoking further concern about the company's growth prospects.

Jon Stewart Says Apple Urged Him Not to Interview Lina Khan

The Federal Trade Commission chair, Stewart's guest on "The Daily Show" on Monday, has been a strong critic of tech companies.

Endeavor Agrees to Be Bought by Silver Lake at $13 Billion Valuation

Silver Lake said the deal is the largest ever in the media and entertainment sector.

