Lender Blue Owl Capital Pushes Into Insurance
One of Wall Street's fastest-growing firms is buying Kuvare Asset Management in a deal that will boost assets under management by $20 billion.
Alibaba Ramps Up Share Buybacks
The Chinese e-commerce giant staged its second highest quarterly buyback on record, spending $4.8 billion on shares in the first three months of 2024.
Disney Vote Is a Referendum on Bob Iger's Many CEO Contract Extensions
The entertainment giant's past handling of Iger's succession is a key criticism that Trian Partners has raised in pushing for board seats.
Kweichow Moutai 2023 Net Profit Jumped on Stronger Sales
Chinese liquor giant Kweichow Moutai says it is aiming for continuous sales growth this year after posting a 19% rise in 2023 net profit on stronger sales.
Paramount shares rise on report it's considering exclusive sale talks with Skydance
Shares of Paramount Global rose in after-hours trading Tuesday following a report that the media giant may soon be one step closer to selling.
Elon Musk's X Names a New Head of Safety
Many big advertisers have pulled back from the social-media company.
Intel Shares Drop After It Says Foundry Lost $7 Billion
Intel' disclosed that its Foundry segment lost $7 billion in 2023, widening from a loss of $5.2 billion in 2020.
Amazon to Remove 'Just Walk Out' Checkout Technology at U.S. Grocery Stores
The system uses cameras and sensors to charge customers after they leave stores.
Tesla's Deliveries Fall for First Time Since 2020
The carmaker's first-quarter vehicle sales declined 8.5%, stoking further concern about the company's growth prospects.
Jon Stewart Says Apple Urged Him Not to Interview Lina Khan
The Federal Trade Commission chair, Stewart's guest on "The Daily Show" on Monday, has been a strong critic of tech companies.
